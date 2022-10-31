ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

76 Brazos County voters sent new mail-in ballots after error

Seventy-six Brazos County residents who applied to vote by mail have been sent new ballots after elections officials discovered their original ballot was tied to a previous voting district. A total of 80 ballots were affected by the mistake, but four of those voters have since cast their ballot in...
Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.
Montgomery County on pace for record early voting turnout

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New voting machines in Montgomery County have not hindered residents so far during early voting, with more than 71,000 voters casting ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began Oct. 14 and will run through Friday. Polls are…
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE AGREEMENT FOR INCREASED EMERGENCY RADIO COVERAGE

First responders in Washington County will be getting a broader coverage area for their emergency radios. Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to approve an interlocal agreement between the county E-911 department and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for increased radio operability coverage and upgraded radio contact capabilities. The...
Candidate would encourage smart growth

As a retired senior Air Force officer, I’ve had the privilege over the past four decades to observe, lead and mentor many hundreds of other leaders. Occasionally, I’ve had the good fortune to cross paths with someone I thought was truly exceptional. William Wright, candidate for College Station City Council, Place 2 is one of those leaders. A devoted father and husband with a passion for making a difference, he is ready to make this community a better place.
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
Would fight for District 2 residents

For too long, many ordinary residents of Bryan have lamented that "city council is gonna do what city council is gonna do." One example is when the Castle Heights neighborhood petitioned the city to address the persistent and devastating flooding issue. More often than not, their pleas fell on deaf council ears, even from their own city councilmember.
Treats everyone equally and with respect

Several months ago, I met Justin Lopez. I found out that he is running for justice of the peace, Precinct 4 in Brazos County. I have visited with Justin Lopez on many occasions and I have listened to him and heard him speak passionately about the Brazos Valley and its community. I am honored to call him my friend.
110222-bcs-news-sentencing_merged

A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week after he was convicted for intoxicated manslaughter that stemmed from a two-vehicle accident in northern Brazos County in 2017 that left one man dead. Ruben Martinez, 63, was convicted and sentenced by the 272nd District Court jury, according...
110222-bcs-edit-carswellletter_merged

After reviewing the background of all the candidates for mayor of Bryan, Mike Southerland is the most qualified candidate for the job. He has proven leadership abilities throughout his life, proven he has cared for the residents and worked to protect them for many years as a member of the city council and as a member of many local charitable organizations.
Listens thoughtfully and prioritizes

I strongly endorse Wanda Watson for Precinct 4 county commissioner. Her background in finance and budgeting would lead to fiscal responsibility, and her administrative background would make her an effective member of the commissioner’s court. As director of Texas A&M’s College of Medicine, Wanda Watson honed her leadership skills,...
Two candidates have a passion to serve

College Station is fortunate to have Mark Smith and William Wright running for city council. These two men would bring very different backgrounds to the council, but they share experience and an understanding of the best path forward for our city. After receiving his MPA from A&M, Mark Smith spent...
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day

In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
College Station City Council approves middle and shared housing use

College Station residents will have more housing options with the city council’s recent approval of zoning for middle and shared housing, according to Matthew Ellis, a staff planner with the city’s planning and development organization. “The intention of the middle housing zoning district is to allow flexible housing...
A very good young man who "makes good'

William Wright is who I will be voting for in the upcoming College Station City Council race. It’s an easy choice. I first met William at a neighborhood meet-and-greet and watched him at the BCS Chamber of Commerce forum. He grew up here, stayed and is now raising his own family here and dedicated to making a positive difference in our community.
Empathy needed to be a great leader

William Wright has the right experience for city council. I came to know William over the past few years and have found him to be very knowledgeable, experienced, and understanding of issues that effect all residents of College Station. Like me, he is a young professional, raising his family in...
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission was to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives.
