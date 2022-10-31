Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
76 Brazos County voters sent new mail-in ballots after error
Seventy-six Brazos County residents who applied to vote by mail have been sent new ballots after elections officials discovered their original ballot was tied to a previous voting district. A total of 80 ballots were affected by the mistake, but four of those voters have since cast their ballot in...
KBTX.com
Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County on pace for record early voting turnout
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New voting machines in Montgomery County have not hindered residents so far during early voting, with more than 71,000 voters casting ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began Oct. 14 and will run through Friday. Polls are…
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE AGREEMENT FOR INCREASED EMERGENCY RADIO COVERAGE
First responders in Washington County will be getting a broader coverage area for their emergency radios. Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to approve an interlocal agreement between the county E-911 department and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for increased radio operability coverage and upgraded radio contact capabilities. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate would encourage smart growth
As a retired senior Air Force officer, I’ve had the privilege over the past four decades to observe, lead and mentor many hundreds of other leaders. Occasionally, I’ve had the good fortune to cross paths with someone I thought was truly exceptional. William Wright, candidate for College Station City Council, Place 2 is one of those leaders. A devoted father and husband with a passion for making a difference, he is ready to make this community a better place.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Jail’s inmate population on the decline
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as part of its weekly update to the Brazos County Commissioners Court. The jail can hold over 1,000 inmates. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said over the past year the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would fight for District 2 residents
For too long, many ordinary residents of Bryan have lamented that "city council is gonna do what city council is gonna do." One example is when the Castle Heights neighborhood petitioned the city to address the persistent and devastating flooding issue. More often than not, their pleas fell on deaf council ears, even from their own city councilmember.
wtaw.com
A Gas Leak Leads To Evacuation And Temporary Closure Of Galilee Baptist Church, Which Is One Of Brazos County’s Early Voting Centers
A gas leak Tuesday afternoon forced a closure of about 90 minutes of Bryan’s Galilee Baptist Church, which is also a Brazos County voting center for early voting. Elections administrator Trudy Hancock notified WTAW News the church reopened at 3 p.m. Early voting continues in Bryan at the elections...
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Treats everyone equally and with respect
Several months ago, I met Justin Lopez. I found out that he is running for justice of the peace, Precinct 4 in Brazos County. I have visited with Justin Lopez on many occasions and I have listened to him and heard him speak passionately about the Brazos Valley and its community. I am honored to call him my friend.
Bryan College Station Eagle
110222-bcs-news-sentencing_merged
A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week after he was convicted for intoxicated manslaughter that stemmed from a two-vehicle accident in northern Brazos County in 2017 that left one man dead. Ruben Martinez, 63, was convicted and sentenced by the 272nd District Court jury, according...
Bryan College Station Eagle
110222-bcs-edit-carswellletter_merged
After reviewing the background of all the candidates for mayor of Bryan, Mike Southerland is the most qualified candidate for the job. He has proven leadership abilities throughout his life, proven he has cared for the residents and worked to protect them for many years as a member of the city council and as a member of many local charitable organizations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Listens thoughtfully and prioritizes
I strongly endorse Wanda Watson for Precinct 4 county commissioner. Her background in finance and budgeting would lead to fiscal responsibility, and her administrative background would make her an effective member of the commissioner’s court. As director of Texas A&M’s College of Medicine, Wanda Watson honed her leadership skills,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two candidates have a passion to serve
College Station is fortunate to have Mark Smith and William Wright running for city council. These two men would bring very different backgrounds to the council, but they share experience and an understanding of the best path forward for our city. After receiving his MPA from A&M, Mark Smith spent...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day
In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves middle and shared housing use
College Station residents will have more housing options with the city council’s recent approval of zoning for middle and shared housing, according to Matthew Ellis, a staff planner with the city’s planning and development organization. “The intention of the middle housing zoning district is to allow flexible housing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A very good young man who "makes good'
William Wright is who I will be voting for in the upcoming College Station City Council race. It’s an easy choice. I first met William at a neighborhood meet-and-greet and watched him at the BCS Chamber of Commerce forum. He grew up here, stayed and is now raising his own family here and dedicated to making a positive difference in our community.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Empathy needed to be a great leader
William Wright has the right experience for city council. I came to know William over the past few years and have found him to be very knowledgeable, experienced, and understanding of issues that effect all residents of College Station. Like me, he is a young professional, raising his family in...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission was to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives.
KBTX.com
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.
