Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4:17 p.m.
Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4:17 p.m. Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reaches $1.2B, second …. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reaches $1.2B, second largest in game’s 30-year history. ACLU demands investigation into Nye County hand count …. The ACLU of...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
8newsnow.com
Watch & Win Tickets: Lee’s Helping Hand Wine Experience
Watch, Call and Win Tickets to Lee’s Wine Experience November 4-6, 2022 on Las Vegas Now!. 2 tickets to Lee’s Wine Experience on November 5, 2022, from 4-8pm at the Thomas and Mack will be awarded to the 8th caller during Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day from November 1st 2022 through November 2nd 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between November 1st 2022 through November 2nd 2022 to wait for the prompt to call in and be the 8th caller. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for November 5th 2022. Winners will pick up their tickets at the KLAS – 8 News Now studios before November 4th 2022 at 4pm. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $120 for the pair. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.
8newsnow.com
Applications for Santa’s Electric Night Parade in Boulder City now being accepted
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Santa’s Electric Night Parade is returning to Boulder City, and applications are currently being accepted. From now, till Nov. 18, applications will be $25. The price will rise to $50 per application beginning Nov. 19. The parade will take place throughout the Historic District of...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas eatery serving spicy pizza that comes with a medical waiver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of spicy food will be able to prove how hot they can really handle their food with a new pizza from a Las Vegas eatery. According to a news release, a downtown Las Vegas pizza shop, Evel Pie, has debuted a pizza that’s served with actual flames.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
‘I Cut Her Neck Off’: Las Vegas Woman Accused of Matter-of-Factly Confessing to Breaking a Table on Mom’s Head and Murdering Her
A 28-year-old Nevada woman made headlines months ago when she claimed she was arrested for being “so good-looking.” Now she’s accused of calling 911 and confessing to murdering her mother inside of their Las Vegas home last week. In newly released audio obtained Las Vegas CBS affiliate...
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through
Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Strips of land sell for tens of millions of dollars and any parcel big enough to host a casino goes for much more than that. Actual casinos sell for billions of dollars. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to...
8newsnow.com
Expert says new home construction still moving in Las Vegas despite latest interest rate hike
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the Federal Reserve announced yet another interest rate hike Wednesday, 8 News Now spoke with an expert about what this means for new home developments and the expansion of Southern Nevada. Bernard Barbilla is in the market for a new home. He told 8 News...
8newsnow.com
SEMA brings all things automotive to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to get in gear! One of the world’s biggest automotive trade shows opened in Las Vegas this week. SEMA Show 2022 is expecting big crowds. Hundreds of attendees were making their way to the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday to check out the newest in automobile performance products.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Ghost of Boulder City”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-According to town legend many spirits haunt Boulder City. A ghost plane, a haunted speakeasy and the presence of workers who passed during the building of the Hoover Dam. JC Fernandez and paranormal investigator Joshua Warren explore these mysteries and more!
news3lv.com
The Parlour serves up fast-casual breakfast in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new, bougie fast-casual breakfast spot is celebrating Halloween with some spooky sips and terrifying treats. Alec Nunez from The Parlour in downtown Las Vegas joined us to share their tastes for the holiday!
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Golden Knight listed his Las Vegas home for $12 million, according to brokers IS LUXURY. Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.
theeastcountygazette.com
“Date rape” lipstick-A new Invention of Las Vegas Woman
The initial offering from Esoes Cosmetics, situated in Las Vegas and called “S.O.S.,” is lipstick designed to aid in the safety of its target demographic. On Friday, the firm released a liquid lipstick in a container that can identify common date-rape chemicals with test strips. And it features...
Fox5 KVVU
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
