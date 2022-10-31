Watch, Call and Win Tickets to Lee’s Wine Experience November 4-6, 2022 on Las Vegas Now!. 2 tickets to Lee’s Wine Experience on November 5, 2022, from 4-8pm at the Thomas and Mack will be awarded to the 8th caller during Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day from November 1st 2022 through November 2nd 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between November 1st 2022 through November 2nd 2022 to wait for the prompt to call in and be the 8th caller. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for November 5th 2022. Winners will pick up their tickets at the KLAS – 8 News Now studios before November 4th 2022 at 4pm. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $120 for the pair. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.

