Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4:17 p.m.

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4:17 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Watch & Win Tickets: Lee’s Helping Hand Wine Experience

Watch, Call and Win Tickets to Lee’s Wine Experience November 4-6, 2022 on Las Vegas Now!. 2 tickets to Lee’s Wine Experience on November 5, 2022, from 4-8pm at the Thomas and Mack will be awarded to the 8th caller during Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day from November 1st 2022 through November 2nd 2022. Winners must watch Las Vegas Now at 3pm each day between November 1st 2022 through November 2nd 2022 to wait for the prompt to call in and be the 8th caller. Winners must be 21 years of age or older. The tickets are specifically for November 5th 2022. Winners will pick up their tickets at the KLAS – 8 News Now studios before November 4th 2022 at 4pm. The tickets have no cash value. Tickets cannot be resold and cannot be combined with another offer. Ticket value is $120 for the pair. The winner must use all tickets in a single visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through

Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. Strips of land sell for tens of millions of dollars and any parcel big enough to host a casino goes for much more than that. Actual casinos sell for billions of dollars. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

SEMA brings all things automotive to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to get in gear! One of the world’s biggest automotive trade shows opened in Las Vegas this week. SEMA Show 2022 is expecting big crowds. Hundreds of attendees were making their way to the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday to check out the newest in automobile performance products.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Golden Knight listed his Las Vegas home for $12 million, according to brokers IS LUXURY. Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

“Date rape” lipstick-A new Invention of Las Vegas Woman

The initial offering from Esoes Cosmetics, situated in Las Vegas and called “S.O.S.,” is lipstick designed to aid in the safety of its target demographic. On Friday, the firm released a liquid lipstick in a container that can identify common date-rape chemicals with test strips. And it features...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV

