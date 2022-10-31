Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Judy Hyams(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
WOWT
BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
North Platte Telegraph
Bekka Allick on moving forward from Wisconsin loss
How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender. A disappointing moment sent Whitney Lauenstein into an obsession to improve. Now, she could be the next great Husker volleyball story.
1011now.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': A refresher on a football rule quirk that played out in Nebraska-Illinois
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I attempt to answer them. If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email...
North Platte Telegraph
Swedes knock off Malcolm at state
LINCOLN — Swedes fans were rocking at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday as fifth-seeded Gothenburg knocked off Malcolm 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20. After appearing in the tournament for the first time in school history in 2021, the 2022 version of the Swedes garnered the school’s first state volleyball victory.
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood carries momentum from blowout win into quarterfinal matchup with Boone Central
(Ashland, Neb.) -- For the fifth time in as many years, the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays (9-1) will make an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the Nebraska Class C1 State Football Playoffs, where they will meet Boone Central (8-2). The Bluejays dispatched Auburn (6-4) by a score of 35-3 in the...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds
Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition
When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
WOWT
Coach reflects as baseball player from Omaha competes in World Series
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Alec Bohm is the starting third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has already made a difference in the World Series with a big hit in game one of the Phillies’ come-from-behind win against Houston and some stellar plays in the field. Long before that,...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph gives injury update for Husker quarterback Casey Thompson
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' game against Minnesota, including an update on who will be NU's starting quarterback on Saturday. Joseph said Casey Thompson, who was injured against Illinois, has a nerve injury in his right elbow and is day-to-day. Thompson didn't practice...
KETV.com
2022 class inducted into Nebraska Music Hall of Fame
The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class Sunday night at Ralston’s ‘Stocks n Bonds’. The class includes ten people who were inducted as musicians, entertainers, or musical venue. Here is the list of honorees:. Bill Chrastil. Bozak and Morrissey Band. Bumpy Action. Gulizia Brothers.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Fred Hoiberg wants Nebraska to be his last coaching job, and he's fighting for it
LINCOLN — The Go Big Fred era has been one surprise after another. But one thing in particular caught me off guard. I had no idea how much Fred Hoiberg really cares about Nebraska. Yes, I know Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and says he grew up rooting for...
