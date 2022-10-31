ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Penn State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XMxq_0isWZ2aj00

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau and Cody Simon were honored for their individual performances in the 44-31 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud , wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. , defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Cody Simon were named the co-offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State .

Stroud completed 26-of-33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown, including 6-of-8 for 128 yards and a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter alone as the Buckeyes overcame a five-point deficit.

Harrison, meanwhile, set career highs with 10 catches for 185 yards on Saturday. All 10 receptions went for first downs, including on third down and one on fourth down to keep five scoring drives alive.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Tuimoloau had one of the best performances in school history as he recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection that was picked and a defensive touchdown.

“(Tuimoloau) has put so much work into this,” head coach Ryan Day said after the game. “He’s an unbelievable player, but he’s a better person and you can see his talent. This was kind of his coming-out party today.”

Lastly, Simon earned special teams honors for the second time in three games after he recorded one tackle and forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, though it was recovered by the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Northwestern. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Wildcats in Evanston is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Still No. 2 In Coaches , AP Polls Following Win At Penn State

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tough,” “Gutsy” In Critical Moments At Penn State

Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau Has “Coming-Out Party” Against Penn State

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's 44-31 At Penn State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Decision On Ohio State Player Injuries

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has reported plenty of injuries this season. He's apparently tired of discussing them in detail. According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day started Tuesday's press conference by telling reporters he won't provide specific information on player injuries moving forward. Running back Miyan Williams...
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral

It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread. As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats. Just scoring 38...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Legacy Jackson Wiley Says It “Would Mean A Lot” to Follow in His Father's Footsteps and Play for the Buckeyes One Day

Former Ohio State running back Michael Wiley remembers his recruiting process all too clearly. Although he had a successful prep career at Monte Vista (California) High School where he rushed for 1,901 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior, Wiley’s love of football was so great he just wanted to keep playing at the next level, even if it was at a community college. But his life changed forever when he visited OSU. The moment he stepped foot on campus, he remembers it instantly just “felt like home.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit shuffles top four after week 9 showings

Kirk Herbstreit has been high on Ohio State football all year long. And while he still likes the Buckeyes, he’s had a slight change of heart after seeing the Buckeyes struggle with Penn State for more than three quarters. Meanwhile,. , Georgia, and Michigan all rolled to reasonably easy...
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Licking County trio getting set for Round 2 in OHSAA football playoffs

COLUMBUS — Three Licking County football teams have begun preparations for Week 12, and two will renew acquaintances with a familiar foe. For the second consecutive week, all games are played at home sites at 7 p.m. Friday. Beginning with the regional semifinals in Week 13, all games will be played at neutral sites, and three divisions, including Division VII, will played on Saturday.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Northwestern: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 8-0 record up to Evanston for a game against Northwestern on Saturday. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is coming off of an emotional win last weekend against Penn State in Happy Valley. Could there be a letdown as the Buckeyes travel to Northwestern this Saturday afternoon? If Northwestern was at least decent, maybe there’d be a chance. But the Wildcats are pretty awful this season.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy