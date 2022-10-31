Read full article on original website
Lawsuit seeks to block San Diego plan to shift infrastructure money from wealthy to poor areas
The plaintiffs argue that allowing developer money to be spent in neighborhoods far from the site of the development is unconstitutional and violates state laws.
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
Victim attacked by juvenile great white shark in Del Mar recounts encounter from hospital bed
SAN DIEGO — The woman who found herself inside the jaws of a shark off the coast of Del Mar shared her story with CBS 8. The attack happened Friday morning while she was swimming with a friend. Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life practically, and as...
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack
DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
California cities have lifted the lowriders cruising ban, why hasn't National City?
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It's been months since National City announced it would lift the ‘No Cruising Ban Ordinance’ for a one day pilot event. It was a huge accomplishment for the lowriding community, but fast forward to today and the city's ban is still in place.
onscene.tv
Female Driver Flips Her Mustang in Very Wet Conditions | Chula Vista
11.02.2022 | 8:58 AM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the car took the turn from the street onto the on-ramp at too fast a speed for the wet road conditions. Her vehicle left the roadway and crashed, rolling down the embankment. She was able to self-extricate...
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
Juvenile great white shark washes up dead along San Diego beach
An eight-foot-long juvenile great white shark on Sunday washed ashore Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach dead.
San Diego company works for a zero-waste shopping experience by creating single-use produce bags
SAN DIEGO — The way we grocery shop will change in the next couple years with a bill that recently passed in California. Starting January 1, 2025 you will not be able to use the single-use produce bags that you see in stores currently. Instead, stores are required to provide bags that are: reusable, compostable, or paper.
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
San Diego ranked 10th best city for foodies
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is the 10th best foodie city in America. That's according to a new report from Wallet Hub, which compared 182 cities nationwide in 29 different areas to find the best spot for food lovers. The two most important metrics were "Diversity, Accessibility & Quality"...
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Used cars in San Diego cost more than the national average
SAN DIEGO — Inflation is impacting just about every aspect of our daily lives, and if you’re in the market to buy a car- you’ll feel it. Popular, mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are no longer affordable for the average consumer, even on the used car market, according to a new survey by ISeeCars.com.
San Diego Humane Society asks for foster volunteers as shelter space fills
The San Diego Humane Society put out a call Thursday for volunteers to temporarily foster pets as its shelters face a dwindling pace with a large influx of animals. The nonprofit animal welfare organization has nearly 1,500 animals in care and is asking for support from foster volunteers to ensure the shelter can accommodate new animals in need of sheltering. At least 50 foster volunteers are needed immediately to help alleviate the critical space shortage, organization leaders said.
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
kusi.com
Turf War between human smugglers moves from Tijuana into San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities call them the “Border Bandits,” and they’re controlled by the most violent smuggling cartels in Mexico. Experts warn these cartels are getting extremely brazen in the San Diego region, as they have no fear of being caught. The Turf War between...
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CBS 8
