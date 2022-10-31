ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS LA

Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego

A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

$700M plan to transform the San Diego River

SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego ranked 10th best city for foodies

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is the 10th best foodie city in America. That's according to a new report from Wallet Hub, which compared 182 cities nationwide in 29 different areas to find the best spot for food lovers. The two most important metrics were "Diversity, Accessibility & Quality"...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Used cars in San Diego cost more than the national average

SAN DIEGO — Inflation is impacting just about every aspect of our daily lives, and if you’re in the market to buy a car- you’ll feel it. Popular, mainstream models like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are no longer affordable for the average consumer, even on the used car market, according to a new survey by ISeeCars.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

San Diego Humane Society asks for foster volunteers as shelter space fills

The San Diego Humane Society put out a call Thursday for volunteers to temporarily foster pets as its shelters face a dwindling pace with a large influx of animals. The nonprofit animal welfare organization has nearly 1,500 animals in care and is asking for support from foster volunteers to ensure the shelter can accommodate new animals in need of sheltering. At least 50 foster volunteers are needed immediately to help alleviate the critical space shortage, organization leaders said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

