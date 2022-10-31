Ahead of a looming deadline, the San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick Tuesday afternoon. Wilson, who generated 486 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season, will reunite with Mike McDaniel, the 49ers' offensive coordinate in 2021. His role was reduced following the 49ers' trade for Christian McCaffrey, who boosted the team to a Week 8 win against the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams for the eighth straight time. The 49ers are expected to have Elijah Mitchell back in their rotation following his return from a knee injury after the club's Week 9 bye. In his career, Wilson has rushed for 1,733 yards in 45 regular-season games and has 387 receiving yards. His trade to the Dolphins will be finalized pending a physical.

