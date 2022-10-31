Read full article on original website
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
49ers trade Jeff Wilson to Miami Dolphins
Ahead of a looming deadline, the San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick Tuesday afternoon. Wilson, who generated 486 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season, will reunite with Mike McDaniel, the 49ers' offensive coordinate in 2021. His role was reduced following the 49ers' trade for Christian McCaffrey, who boosted the team to a Week 8 win against the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams for the eighth straight time. The 49ers are expected to have Elijah Mitchell back in their rotation following his return from a knee injury after the club's Week 9 bye. In his career, Wilson has rushed for 1,733 yards in 45 regular-season games and has 387 receiving yards. His trade to the Dolphins will be finalized pending a physical.
San Francisco 49ers Convincingly Found their Identity Against Rams
After a disappointing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in a big way in the home of the defending Super Bowl champions. They played their best game of the season and found their identity of having a dominant defensive line and an explosive offense led the way to victory.
John McVay, key figure in the making of a 49ers' dynasty, dies at 91
John McVay but who went on to help build the San Francisco 49ers into five-time Super Bowl champions in 14 seasons, died Monday. He was 91. The 49ers announced his death but did not specify where he died. His grandson Sean McVay is coach of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay’s...
Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
Watch: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers. Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
WATCH: Belichick Gets Huge Ovation in Locker Room After Milestone 325th Win
Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an...
Belichick Not Ruling Out More Patriots Roster Moves After Quiet Trade Deadline
Belichick not ruling out more Patriots moves after quiet deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots decided to stand pat at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, but there’s still plenty of time for Bill Belichick to shake up his roster. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday,...
CMC's remarkable TD pass vs. Rams reveals wild 49ers QB stat
In his second week in red and gold, Christian McCaffrey already made history with the 49ers in their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. But the record-breaking continues. McCaffrey’s trick play, a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk, was the farthest-thrown touchdown pass by a 49er this...
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
Tom Brady Discusses Divorce From Gisele Bündchen, 2 Things He's Focused on Now
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele...
