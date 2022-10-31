Read full article on original website
FunkyIguana
2d ago
Good. If they're too immature to smoke, drink, vote or join the military, what makes anyone think they're mature enough to make that kind of life changing decision.
16
TruthBTold
2d ago
There is no such thing as "gender affirming care". Libs like to create a new narrative and they say it as if it is fact.
15
Kathy Huff
3d ago
Smart. Minors should never make this choice nor should the parents allow it!
16
