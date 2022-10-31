Read full article on original website
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes in Green Township after trying to speed away from police
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly speeding away from the police and crashing in Green Township Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen car on West Fork Road approaching Sheed Road and Harrison Avenue. They tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
1 dead, 4 injured after fire truck crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Additional fire vehicles had to respond to a crash involving one of their own in Springfield Township Monday. A car and a fire truck collided at Greenfield Drive and West North Bend Road at about 10:30 a.m. A driver was entrapped in her vehicle. Kyana...
A crash with a diesel spill has closed lanes on US 42 in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The northbound lanes on U.S. 42 are closed after a crash lead to a diesel spill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. West Chester Township announced the road closure on their Twitter page at...
Local park replacing damaged equipment in toddler area
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Playground equipment at a Green Township park is getting replaced. Some of the equipment is broken and the township received a grant to replace the entire playground and swings. They are scheduled for installation in the spring. The broken equipment is closed off since it...
West Chester quadruple murder suspect’s attorneys off the case
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A judge granted a request from attorneys for the suspect in a West Chester quadruple homicide to withdraw as counsel. Court records show that attorneys Neil Schuett, Charles M. Rittgers and John Bernans with Rittgers & Rittgers law wanted off the case because Gurpreet Singh can’t pay them anymore and now faces a second trial.
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Monday. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. His trial was expected to begin Monday...
Prosecutor accuses judge of bias in West Chester quadruple murder trial
During a hearing for Gurpreet Singh to decide if the man accused of killing his wife and three family members will be tried again, Butler Co.'s Prosecutor accused the judge of bias.
Train-themed venue in West Chester to host Winter Craft Show
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Just in time for holiday shopping, EnterTRAINment Junction will put on a Winter Craft Show early in November. “I’m excited to see all of the new people that haven’t discovered us yet, because that’s what we hear with the craft shows. People that are in the area don’t even know we exist, until they see us doing a craft show, and they come in and they’re blown away…They are just so surprised with what we have to offer,” said Daniel Woodward, groups and events manager at EnterTRAINment Junction.
PHOTOS: Halloween costumes across Greater Cincinnati!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This year’s Halloween costumes are some of the best we’ve seen! Check your submissions out below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
One of Ohio's 'most haunted places' continues to bring fright to guests
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween sparks interest in an historic site in Ohio that is known as one of the most haunted places in America. The Ohio State Reformatory at Mansfield has a long history of paranormal activity and attracts ghost hunters. The prison that was made famous in the...
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in a Halloween crowd surge in South Korea. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said in a statement.
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
Evendale company Enable Injections adds 250 jobs, seeks new headquarters
Enable Injections Inc. will add hundreds of jobs on its way to becoming a publicly traded medical device company.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Ohio's Favorite Halloween Candy is a Classic
Americans are expected to buy more Halloween candy than ever in 2022. Here's what Ohio will buy:
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
