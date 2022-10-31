ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along I-74 at North Bend Road in Monfort Heights has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 4 injured after fire truck crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Additional fire vehicles had to respond to a crash involving one of their own in Springfield Township Monday. A car and a fire truck collided at Greenfield Drive and West North Bend Road at about 10:30 a.m. A driver was entrapped in her vehicle. Kyana...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Local park replacing damaged equipment in toddler area

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Playground equipment at a Green Township park is getting replaced. Some of the equipment is broken and the township received a grant to replace the entire playground and swings. They are scheduled for installation in the spring. The broken equipment is closed off since it...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

West Chester quadruple murder suspect’s attorneys off the case

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A judge granted a request from attorneys for the suspect in a West Chester quadruple homicide to withdraw as counsel. Court records show that attorneys Neil Schuett, Charles M. Rittgers and John Bernans with Rittgers & Rittgers law wanted off the case because Gurpreet Singh can’t pay them anymore and now faces a second trial.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Train-themed venue in West Chester to host Winter Craft Show

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Just in time for holiday shopping, EnterTRAINment Junction will put on a Winter Craft Show early in November. “I’m excited to see all of the new people that haven’t discovered us yet, because that’s what we hear with the craft shows. People that are in the area don’t even know we exist, until they see us doing a craft show, and they come in and they’re blown away…They are just so surprised with what we have to offer,” said Daniel Woodward, groups and events manager at EnterTRAINment Junction.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

PHOTOS: Halloween costumes across Greater Cincinnati!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This year’s Halloween costumes are some of the best we’ve seen! Check your submissions out below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19

KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in a Halloween crowd surge in South Korea. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said in a statement.
LEXINGTON, KY
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

