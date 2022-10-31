WEST CHESTER TWP. — Just in time for holiday shopping, EnterTRAINment Junction will put on a Winter Craft Show early in November. “I’m excited to see all of the new people that haven’t discovered us yet, because that’s what we hear with the craft shows. People that are in the area don’t even know we exist, until they see us doing a craft show, and they come in and they’re blown away…They are just so surprised with what we have to offer,” said Daniel Woodward, groups and events manager at EnterTRAINment Junction.

