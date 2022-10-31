ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brinkley, AR

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Brinkley

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZrS8_0isWX1da00

BRINKLEY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a homicide.

Officers with the Brinkley Police Department were called out to the Sunset Apartments on West Walnut Street at around 2:30 Thursday morning following a report of a break -in.

Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball

Friday afternoon, family members said they found 73-year-old Shirley Bodkins dead inside that same apartment.

The investigation was then turned over to Arkansas State Police officials who began their search for 29-year-old Juwan Swanigan.

Swanigan was later arrested and is now being held on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and burglary.

Bodkins’ body was set to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Related
5newsonline.com

Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
SHERWOOD, AR
KARK 4 News

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55. The accident was blocking the shoulder. […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash,. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the North Service Road at the Interstate 55 ramp in West Memphis. Jeremy Nelson...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
JONESBORO, AR
KARK 4 News

Standoff cancels Sherwood Halloween

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Police asked homeowners to leave their Sherwood neighborhood this Halloween as authorities tried to arrest a person barricaded in his home. The incident unfolded on the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove. It was a busy Halloween, but there was not a costume in sight. The signs, the yards, and the houses all […]
SHERWOOD, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Burn ban lifted in Arkansas County

Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has lifted the burn ban for Arkansas County that has been in effect since Sept. 21, 2022. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission, the Burn Ban has been lifted effectively immediately for Arkansas County due to the county receiving some much needed rainfall.
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

