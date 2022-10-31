Read full article on original website
Chris Maes
6d ago
sad 💔💔💔😞😞😞😭😭😭 .. only 21 Dam so sad ...life is precious always tell the ppl you love you love them bc you never know when's the last time you see them ..👍⭐✨💯🤔
thatneverhappened
5d ago
glad they got them .. hopefully they stay locked up for good... don't need stuff like that running around outside again predatorizing on other people
Illegal marijuana operation discovered during homicide arrest in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — Investigators found a large marijuana grow operation while arresting a Loveland man for the murder of his grandmother Friday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team assisted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with the execution of an arrest and search warrant in the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday morning.
14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting
DENVER — According to Denver Police, a 14-year-old boy is now in jail after a teenage girl was found dead in Denver on Friday evening. Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a reported shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of N. Yates Street. DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl shot.
14-year-old arrested in murder investigation
The Denver Police Department arrested a 14-year-old for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter following a shooting Friday, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of North Yates Street at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a juvenile female victim, who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Detectives found a 14-year-old male suspect and arrested him late Friday for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter. Police are not releasing his identity or additional details about the incident since the suspect is a juvenile. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the suspect's charges. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.
Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo — One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries after a crash in Commerce City on Friday night. At 6:31 p.m. on Friday, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) were called to the 4000 block of E. 60th Avenue in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
Brother of Aurora shooting suspect arrested on accessory charge
AURORA, Colo. — The brother of a man wanted for a shooting in Aurora that left four people dead has been arrested on an accessory charge. Police said Friday that Juan Castorena, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver by Aurora Police officers Friday afternoon. He was booked into jail on a charge of accessory after the fact, first-degree murder.
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
Police look for suspects who fired shots in parking lot of Westminster Police
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Officers with the Westminster Police Department (WPD) are looking for the suspects involved in a shots fired case that happened outside of the WPD building on Yates Street and West 91st Avenue. At about 2 a.m., on November 3, a yellow Hummer H2 drove into the...
Teen dies after allegedly shooting at Aurora officer in road rage incident
A teenager who had barricaded himself in an Aurora apartment was found dead after a road rage incident in which he allegedly shot at a police officer.
Man sentenced to life in Ballpark district shooting of Isabella Thallas
DENVER — The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas and injured her boyfriend Darian Simon while the couple was walking Simon's dog near Coors Field in June 2020 will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. On Friday, a Denver District Court judge sentenced Michael Close...
Attorney: Woman hit by train in police custody to face menacing charge
A woman who was hit by a train while in Platteville police custody in will face a felony menacing charge, according to her attorney. Yareni Rios Gonzalez had been arrested in connection with an armed road rage incident in Fort Lupton in September. Police left her in a cruiser parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. She continues to recover from a host of broken bones. Denver News 9 reports her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he’s filed a civil lawsuit against the officers and the department. The Weld County District Attorney said it’s reviewing an investigation to determine whether negligence or recklessness charges could be filed against the officers. For more, visit https://www.9news.com/.
Palm print helped identify man convicted of killing teen
DENVER — A palm print on the driver's side door of a vehicle helped police identify the man who was convicted this month of killing a teen last year in Denver. Imanol Del Valle,19, was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord at the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Newton Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021.
Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation
The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
Breaking: Shots fired lead to arrest in Longmont
John Rampson was arrested after shots were fired in his home in 100 block of Judson St. An individual reported to the police that she had not been in contact with the female occupant of Rampson since Oct. 31. A missing person report was filed. On Nov. 1 at 3:27...
Suspect wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Colo. — FBI Denver is asking the public if they recognize a suspect in an Aurora bank robbery Wednesday. The PNC Bank at 1595 S. Havana St. was robbed around 11:15 a.m. when a man gave a note to an employee with a demand of money. Aurora Police...
Arrest made in Denver house party shooting that killed 1, injured 2
DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a Denver house party shooting that left a 22-year-old dead and two others injured, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The Oct. 22 shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in...
DPD searches for suspects; community seeks support
Neighbors near Tuesday's shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver are on edge. While police continue to search for suspects, the community is searching for safety and support. Mauri Harrison moved to the area in March. News of the shooting has her feeling rattled. She had just left home minutes before the tragedy. "A lot of my neighbors around here are looking out for each other," Harrison told CBS News Colorado. "We're on watch all the time. I think it's getting better, but then, you go one block this way, and it's not too bad....
Man gets 48 years for deadly shooting in Arvada townhome
GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his sister's boyfriend in Arvada last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. Anthony Aguilera-Rivera, 21, killed 23-year-old Joseph McCreery on the afternoon of Nov. 29. McCreery was found dead in the basement of the townhome where they both lived on West 70th Place.
Suspect in Aurora standoff situation found dead, shelter-in-place canceled
The suspect in an Aurora standoff situation was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Twitter update. Police canceled the shelter-in-place after locating the suspect in the Preserve at City Center Apartments at 1098 S. Evanston Way just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Aurora police closed...
Loveland man seriously hurt in hit-and-run near Fort Collins
A Loveland man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash north of Fort Collins. Police said the 35-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of Colorado 1 near Shore Road just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck him. The man was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a teal or blue-granite pick-up or SUV with front headlight damage.
Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
