California State

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & gusty winds ahead for your Tuesday

Grab your umbrellas and throw on a warm jacket before you head out the door Tuesday. You're also going to want to plan to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you're going today as our roads will be slick from the rain, and snow in our mountain areas will likely bring some travel impacts for the latter half of the day. Low pressure tracking south along the coast and into northern California is bringing a dramatic change to our weather pattern on Tuesday. We're starting out with temperatures that are milder than 24 hours ago, cloudy skies overhead, and showers have already made their way into the Northern Mountains and Shasta County as of 5am. The band of moisture will track across our region through the entire day, with the heaviest precipitation projected to fall from this morning through mid afternoon. Snow levels will dip to around 4000' in the Northern Mountains and down to around 4500' in the northern Sierra Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou and Modoc Counties, and those will stay in effect through 5pm Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will also go into effect at noon Tuesday and last through Wednesday night at 8pm in Lassen and eastern Plumas County areas. A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect in the northern Sierra at noon Tuesday and that is set to continue through 8pm Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's. Winds are out of the south in the 10 to 20mph range to start the day, and we'll have the potential for gusts in the 30 to 40mph range through mid morning. winds will then shift to become out of the north to 15mph, with gusts up to around 25mph in the afternoon. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the mid 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and upper 30's to upper 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday afternoon. The threat of thunderstorms will also be a concern today, and the best chance for thunderstorms will be from the mid valley up through the foothills and into the northern Sierra. If thunderstorms do develop we may be in for locally gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for debris flows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: All treats for Halloween, but the tricks arrive on Tuesday

Some great news ahead in your Halloween forecast! Conditions will be mostly mild across northern California as high pressure remains strong enough to keep our conditions mostly mild, but the ridge influencing our weather pattern will be breaking down through the day as low pressure drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. We have partly to mostly cloudy skies early today, but will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region this afternoon. Temperatures are running on par to slightly warmer than 24 hours ago for the start of your Monday, but will end up several degrees cooler for this afternoon compared to Sunday. That's great news for trick or treaters given it's going to be fairly comfortable this afternoon and evening. The only issue is that we'll have breezy south winds picking up just in time for trick or treaters to take to the streets. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, and have dipped into the 20's to 30's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morinng, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon and evening. South winds to 10mph are expected, and gusts up to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening as the trough approaches northern California from the north. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range today due to the mild conditions, but our dry fuels remain a big concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 70's in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 60's to lower 70's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly late tonight as the cooler system arrives across northern California, but showers are not expected to make their way into our region until after midnight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

California Storm Closes Yosemite’s Tioga Road, Other Mountain Passes

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings went into effect in much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Things To Do At Columbia State Historic Park

If you’re looking for one of the most unique and immersive experiences in Northern California, look no further than Columbia State Historic Park! Located in the heart of the California Mother Lode, Columbia State Historic Park is a living gold rush town featuring the largest single collection of gold rush-era structures in the entire state. At the peak of the Gold Rush, Columbia was California’s second-largest city (second to San Francisco). Today, Columbia State Historic Park is one of the few remaining towns reminiscent of the California Gold Rush era, and it’s amazing how well-preserved it is. This town looks frozen in time and you’re not going to find many other 19th century Gold Rush towns as spectacular as this. Hosting a treasure trove of historic artifacts, Columbia State Historic Park showcases the Gold Rush lifestyle in an immersive and unforgettable experience.
COLUMBIA, CA
ABC10

'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California

RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
RICHMOND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

When does daylight saving time end in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.  Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.  States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE

