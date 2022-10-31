Read full article on original website
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
WSLS
Bedford County authorities searching for two men in connection with armed carjacking
FOREST, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who they say stole a car at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 12:45 a.m., authorities said they responded to the Forest Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market for the report of an armed robbery and carjacking. The Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
NBC12
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
wallstreetwindow.com
DPD Arrest Suspect in Danville Mall Shooting
Law enforcement agencies arrested Mr. Pinkney (pictured below) in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County (NC) jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him. Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina State...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired. After arriving at the...
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania County Sheriff seeks information on Java shooting
The arrival of two victims at local hospitals alerted the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office that reports of gunfire in Java were correct. The Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
wakg.com
Danville Police Conduct H.E.A.R.T. Walk After Drive-by Shooting
The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. According to the department, the goal of these walks is to express to the community that the police department cares about the well-being of the community.
WSET
3 people injured after evening drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting overnight on the Southside. The Danville Police Department said at around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday evening they received reports of shots fired in Greenwich Circle. Investigators said they discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Danville Mall shooter arrested
The man accused of second degree murder in the deadly Danville Mall shooting was arrested this morning In Burlington, N.C. without incident, according to the Danville Police. Christian Pinckney, 18, will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. The Danville Police...
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
