ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kLiD_0isWWDbm00

What a tribute.

Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell teamed up for a duet of the late, great Loretta Lynn’s song with Willie Nelson , “Lay Me Down,” at the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn.

The show aired this evening on CMT live from the Grand Ole Opry, and also included special performances by Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban , Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd.

Mrs. Loretta sadly passed away a few weeks ago at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, and this special was a beautiful and perfect way to pay tribute to the late country icon and pioneer.

Lukas and Emmy delivered an emotional and perfect rendition of an absolutely beautiful song, and it’s cool to see Lukas stand in for his father Willie as a way to honor Loretta. Emmy is Loretta’s granddaughter, so it’s awesome to see these two on stage together carrying on the legacy of incredible country music.

I mean, this will just about bring tears to your eyes:

Willie and Loretta released “Lay Me Down” in 2016, and filmed the video in Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee:

The post Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words

Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
TENNESSEE STATE
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Herald-Journal

CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single

For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

220K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy