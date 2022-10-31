Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down”

What a tribute.

Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell teamed up for a duet of the late, great Loretta Lynn’s song with Willie Nelson , “Lay Me Down,” at the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn.

The show aired this evening on CMT live from the Grand Ole Opry, and also included special performances by Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban , Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd.

Mrs. Loretta sadly passed away a few weeks ago at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, and this special was a beautiful and perfect way to pay tribute to the late country icon and pioneer.

Lukas and Emmy delivered an emotional and perfect rendition of an absolutely beautiful song, and it’s cool to see Lukas stand in for his father Willie as a way to honor Loretta. Emmy is Loretta’s granddaughter, so it’s awesome to see these two on stage together carrying on the legacy of incredible country music.

I mean, this will just about bring tears to your eyes:

Willie and Loretta released “Lay Me Down” in 2016, and filmed the video in Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee: