KNOE TV8
Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
KNOE TV8
Monroe Police Department searching for alleged burglary suspects
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying multiple suspects regarding several burglaries. If you have any information of the suspects pictured below, call MPD at (318)-329-2600. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history
MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for runaway juvenile
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are searching for runaway juvenile, Tia McFarland. If you know the whereabouts of McFarland, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver threatens Good Samaritan
A Homer motorist was arrested last Wednesday night after he allegedly ran his vehicle into a ditch and then threatened to kill a man who came to his aid. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on La. Highway 146 (White Lightning Road) about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle had run into the ditch and the driver was being aggressive with the homeowner.
KNOE TV8
Johnny’s Pizza partnering with community to fund new children’s museum
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Johnny’s Pizza is partnering with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum to support the construction of a new children’s museum in Northeast Louisiana. Customers at Johnny’s Pizza will have the option to “Round Up” their purchases from now through the end of the year...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for second degree domestic abuse
An argument over a dog led to a man’s arrest after he allegedly beat a woman into unconsciousness. Deputies of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a La. Highway 151 residence near Downsville Thursday night to investigate a domestic disturbance. Joseph A. Cupit, 39, said he and the victim got into a verbal argument regarding their dog.
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
KNOE TV8
AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD
West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace to host 1st Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on November 9th
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La. For more information about the event, be sure […]
Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago. Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.
KNOE TV8
El Dorado high school students to go through detectors entering school
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Superintendent’s Office has announced that El Dorado High School will begin using the Opengate Detection System on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Staff will receive training on how to properly use the equipment, and the building will be open at 7 a.m....
KNOE TV8
EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH
KNOE TV8
Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Construction for a street lighting project will begin in the Town of Richwood by either the end of this month or early Dec. 2022. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development estimates $2.2 million for the cost of the project. Town of Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says it gets extremely dark at night on U.S. Highway 165 South, and it’s difficult for pedestrians to watch their surroundings when they have to walk to the store or even walk to begin their shift at work.
KNOE TV8
State and local leaders participate in groundbreaking for Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An exciting day at the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) on the ULM College of Pharmacy campus. “It’s gonna really provide a lot more opportunity in this area for people to realize their dreams without having to go somewhere else,” Governor John Bel Edwards told KNOE.
KNOE TV8
Grambling State University increasing security for homecoming week
Captain D’s employee accused of pulling knife on co-worker during argument, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D’s located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with an employee who mentioned that she […]
NBC 10 News Today: Hotel shelter at Evil Visions haunted house
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins visit Evil Visions for a spooky time. To witness their experience, watch the clip above.
