ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Police Department searching for alleged burglary suspects

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying multiple suspects regarding several burglaries. If you have any information of the suspects pictured below, call MPD at (318)-329-2600. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history

Early voting began October 25th and will go until November 1st. So far, Ouachita Parish has seen a steady stream of roughly 500 early voters per day. KNOE Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 11 hours ago. KNOE Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. OPSO urges families...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver threatens Good Samaritan

A Homer motorist was arrested last Wednesday night after he allegedly ran his vehicle into a ditch and then threatened to kill a man who came to his aid. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on La. Highway 146 (White Lightning Road) about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle had run into the ditch and the driver was being aggressive with the homeowner.
HOMER, LA
KNOE TV8

Johnny’s Pizza partnering with community to fund new children’s museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Johnny’s Pizza is partnering with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum to support the construction of a new children’s museum in Northeast Louisiana. Customers at Johnny’s Pizza will have the option to “Round Up” their purchases from now through the end of the year...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for second degree domestic abuse

An argument over a dog led to a man’s arrest after he allegedly beat a woman into unconsciousness. Deputies of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a La. Highway 151 residence near Downsville Thursday night to investigate a domestic disturbance. Joseph A. Cupit, 39, said he and the victim got into a verbal argument regarding their dog.
DOWNSVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD

Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history. If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin’ a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop. KNOE Halloween Night...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago. Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH

KNOE Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. OPSO urges families to check online sex offender registry before trick-or-treating. BBB warns about home improvement scams. Updated: 16 hours ago. Jo Ann Deal from BBB shares tips to avoid home...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Construction for a street lighting project will begin in the Town of Richwood by either the end of this month or early Dec. 2022. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development estimates $2.2 million for the cost of the project. Town of Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says it gets extremely dark at night on U.S. Highway 165 South, and it’s difficult for pedestrians to watch their surroundings when they have to walk to the store or even walk to begin their shift at work.
RICHWOOD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy