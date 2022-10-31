Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
Phoenix New Times
Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday
Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
northcentralnews.net
Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years
Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Detroit Coney Grill Brings A Taste of The Motor City To The Valley
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Coney...
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at a family pizzeria in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police said a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a family pizzeria in Mesa Wednesday evening. Police told 12News, officers started receiving reports of shots fired inside Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Halloween in The Pecans of Queen Creek
If you get a chance to trick-or-treat around The Pecans of Queen Creek this Halloween evening, don't miss the Carlin family's haunted display in the gated community, located at 20525 E. Chandler Heights Road. "This is our first year in Queen Creek and we go all out for Halloween," said...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: French-inspired home in Moon Valley
The Moon Valley neighborhood in north Phoenix has rolling hills and many beautiful homes, including this French-inspired one with incredible views. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
AZFamily
Teen who loves cats and has sense of adventure seeking forever home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — November is National Adoption Month and the need is so great here in Arizona. That’s why Arizona’s Family started our Finding Forever series, where we try to connect eligible kids to loving homes. Today we introduce you to a young girl who loves...
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
ABC 15 News
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
AZFamily
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
azbigmedia.com
Barrow Brain and Spine moves into new Deer Valley office
Barrow Brain and Spine, a global leader in neurosurgical care and Arizona’s largest neurosurgical group, recently relocated its Deer Valley office to 19636 N. 27th Ave, Suite 203 in Phoenix. The new Deer Valley location will be staffed by three physicians, led by Dr. Mark Oppenlander, Dr. Bryan S. Lee, and Dr. Rory Murphy.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
