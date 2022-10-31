ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo men's basketball survives exhibition scare at Findlay

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
FINDLAY — With a little less than seven minutes left in Toledo’s 100-88 victory at Findlay on Sunday afternoon, J.T. Shumate made a corner 3-pointer, literally shooting the seams off of the basketball.

The Oilers might have started the fraying process in the first half. For a while, it was surprising that a flame didn’t trail their shots, akin to the old NBA Jam video game, as Findlay made 10 of its first 13 3s in building a 43-27 lead.

A new basketball was found after a brief delay following Shumate’s shot. And order was restored by the Rockets after Findlay’s blistering start.

“Tough team, man,” said UT forward Setric Millner, Jr., who had 20 points. “Those dudes made some shots. That’s why we play this game every year — hostile environment and those dudes come to compete.”

Sunday’s game was the fourth time Toledo has played at Croy Gymnasium under coach Tod Kowalczyk, who favors the exhibition setup because it allows his team to experience an unfriendly atmosphere prior to the regular season. (UT leads the series 3-1.)

The Rockets got everything they wanted on Sunday.

“People give me too much credit for being a nice guy for playing this game. I’m not that nice,” Kowalczyk said. “I don’t do it because I’m nice, because I’m not nice about it. I don’t do it because I really like Charlie Ernst. That’s not the reason.

“I do it because I think it will help us get better for our season regardless of the outcome. Regardless. Clearly, this game got us better today. I didn’t know what our weaknesses were. Now we found out some things we need to work at.”

Findlay shot 50.8 percent from the field and made 14 of 31 3-point attempts, both impressive figures. But the Oilers reached a level in the first half that neared the point of absurdity. They were 19 of 31 from the field, with the bulk of that production coming from behind the 3-point line.

UT led 14-6 in the opening minutes, looking every bit like the superior team against the Division II power. The athleticism and shooting ability was obvious. But Findlay responded with a barrage of 3s that it likely won’t duplicate all season.

At halftime, Findlay led 52-46 on 11-of-18 shooting from 3. Last season, the Oilers ranked 66th (36.6 percent) out of 294 Division II teams in 3-point percentage.

“Defensively, we have some work to do on our ball-screen defense,” Kowalczyk said. “But when you play against a team like this, they all shoot it and they’re undersized. We have to do a better job of guarding the 3-point line.”

UT stayed within reach via the free throw line, converting 19 of 20 attempts in the first half.

The second half unfolded as one would have expected, with Toledo asserting itself thanks to a 12-4 run. The Rockets led 58-56, their first lead since it was 16-15 in the first half. Findlay went ahead once more before UT put the clamps down.

“We shouldn’t have put ourselves in that position,” Toledo guard RayJ Dennis said. “We started the game pretty well and then we let up a little bit. We stayed together and fought back and handled [the adversity] well. It’s always a good test to come play in a hostile environment.”

The Rockets led for nearly 15 minutes in the second half, as they shot better than 60 percent from the field after halftime and 53.2 percent (33 of 62) for the game. UT was just 6 of 20 from beyond the arc, making up for it by going 28 of 32 at the free throw line.

“That’s one of the biggest emphasis,” said Dennis, noting UT’s 10-of-22 performance against Akron in the Mid-American Conference tournament.

Dennis (26 points), Millner (20), JT Shumate (20), and Tyler Cochran (20) combined to score 86 of Toledo’s 100 points. UT scored 100 in each of its exhibition games.

“I think we’re really deep,” Dennis said. “We have guys everywhere that can shoot it. We didn’t even shoot it particularly well from 3. We have weapons everywhere.”

You’ll never hear Kowalczyk disparage Division II basketball. He was a D-II player. He plucked Shumate from Walsh University. He praises Findlay and Hillsdale every year.

On Sunday afternoon, Louisville lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, another Division II school. And that was on the Cardinals’ home court.

“Our guys learned a lot of valuable lessons today,” Kowalczyk said.

