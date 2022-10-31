Read full article on original website
Emirates and Air Canada commence their codeshare
After being teased, Emirates and Air Canada have announced the launch of their codeshare programme. The new partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. The...
Emirates kicks off cabin refresh programme
Emirates has been talking about its planned Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER cabin refit programme for some time. Well, it seems the first aircraft has now entered the hangar for the work. The programme is planned to last two years, encompassing 120 aircraft. The first refit. After completing flight EK928...
ATL Airport Expects Long Delays For The Next 12-18 Months
Like many airports around the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has had its share of long waits in the past several months. Over the summer, social media showed crazy long lines at ATL. Queues got so long that back in July, Jon Ossoff, a U.S. Senator from Georgia, began pressing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to reduce wait times at ATL; that’s how bad it was.
Birmingham Airport prepares to expand its security screening area
Birmingham Airport is upgrading its security screening area, with work recently commencing at the airport. According to the airport, the new facility is being built within the existing terminal building, resulting in a speedier, simpler pre-flight security screening process for customers. To support this, areas in front of the current...
Flying Blue Promo Awards, Carnival Limits Alcohol, Up to 30% Transfer Bonuses
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
First Impressions: Air Algérie A330 Business Class
After an unexpectedly heartfelt welcome onboard my Air Algérie A330 flight from Algiers to Doha, how did the flight go? Here are my first impressions of business class. Air Algérie A330 Business Class – My First Impressions. After the warm welcome from Emelle and Nazim I was...
Delta 3 Million Miler Sheryl Lee Ralph Blasts Delta, Switches To American
Sheryl Lee Ralph has been an award-winning TV, Broadway and movie star for decades. Like many celebrities, she’s had to travel quite a bit and claims to be a 3 Million Miler with Delta Air Lines. However she’s apparently giving up that status, at least for the moment, and recently switched to American Airlines.
Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night November 2022 at New Hotel and Resort Properties
You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points per qualifying night for staying at new hotel and resort properties around the world during specified offer periods, which became effective as of Wednesday, May 1, 2019…. Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night November 2022 at New Hotel...
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The 27th annual Conference of the Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt and begins next week. It’s been branded as the “African COP”, with officials and activists hoping the conference’s location will mean the continent’s interests are better represented in climate negotiations.
LOL: Good Luck With That AirTags Ban Air New Zealand….
Air New Zealand has officially banned Apple AirTags, even while suggesting that its policy could change at a future point. My response: good luck enforcing that…. Air New Zealand Bans Apple AirTags – Will Use Honor System To Enforce. An update to the Air New Zealand website now indicates...
