ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers rally past Knicks, 121-108

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVSEl_0isWVKp400

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.

Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the final period as Cleveland outscored New York 37-15. Love made five 3-pointers and Mitchell scored 12 points — both also had four-point plays — in rallying the Cavaliers from a nine-point deficit.

Jalen Brunson had 12 points and three assists in the third, giving the Knicks their largest lead at 93-84. Brunson and Evan Fournier finished with 16 points apiece, while Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each had 15 for New York.

‘Where I want to end my career:’ Joe Haden officially retires with Browns after one-day contract

Dean Wade scored a career-high 22 points and Evan Mobley had 16 points for the Cavaliers, who won have won five straight since dropping their season opener in Toronto. They are 3-0 at home.

The Cavaliers also received six points and a game-high 13 rebounds from All-Star center Jarrett Allen and eight assists from Caris LeVert. Mitchell and LeVert each had 41 points Friday night in a 132-123 overtime win in Boston.

Three-time All-Star Mitchell scored 15 points on five 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Cavaliers take a 10-point lead over his hometown team.

Mitchell believed he would be traded to the Knicks over the summer, only to have the Cavaliers swoop in with a better offer on Sept. 1. Utah received Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, rookie Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft choices and two pick swaps in return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdqUy_0isWVKp400
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Randle also had nine rebounds and seven assists, and Isaiah Hartenstein had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Knicks amassed 64 points in the paint to 32 for the Cavaliers.

All-Star point guard Darius Garland missed his fifth consecutive game for Cleveland with a left eye laceration. Garland has not played since being poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. on Oct. 19.

Halloween MNF: Can the Browns bring season back from the dead?

SORE SUBJECT

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau cracked a smile when asked if he imagined what his lineup would look like with Mitchell in it.

“You know, we don’t deal with hypotheticals,” Thibodeau said. “He’s a terrific player and he’s had an immediate impact with Cleveland. He’s a high-end talent.”

Mitchell is leading the NBA in minutes per game while continuing to fill in for Garland. The Cavaliers haven’t lost since Mitchell temporarily moved to the point.

“Part of that is because teams are having to deal with Mitchell, which makes space for his teammates,” Thibodeau said. “His shot profile is really good.”

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland resumed on-court activities Wednesday, but no timetable is in place for his return to action. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland “wants to play, there is no doubt about it,” and will wear protective goggles indefinitely.

G Ricky Rubio (left knee surgery), G Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain), two-way F Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) and Garland were inactive.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
MEMPHIS, NY
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
MIAMI, FL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy