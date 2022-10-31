FOXBORO -- It's always nice when the Patriots beat the Jets in New Jersey. But for Bill Belichick, Sunday's Patriots win was a little extra sweeter. The victory was the 325th of Belichick's career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time wins list. Following the 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium, the Patriots had a little celebration planned for their head coach. After Belichick congratulated special teams captain Matthew Slater for continuing his climb up New England's all-time games played list (Slater is second behind only Tom Brady) and presented Slater with a game ball, team owner Robert...

2 DAYS AGO