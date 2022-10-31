Read full article on original website
Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon
In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
Rhamondre Stevenson, 5 Patriots most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Jets
The New England Patriots pulled away with a 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday to get back to .500 and improve to 4-4 on the season. With that, we take a look at the five players most responsible for the win. 5. Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running...
Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history
Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Kraft gives Bill Belichick game ball after win over Jets
FOXBORO -- It's always nice when the Patriots beat the Jets in New Jersey. But for Bill Belichick, Sunday's Patriots win was a little extra sweeter. The victory was the 325th of Belichick's career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time wins list. Following the 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium, the Patriots had a little celebration planned for their head coach. After Belichick congratulated special teams captain Matthew Slater for continuing his climb up New England's all-time games played list (Slater is second behind only Tom Brady) and presented Slater with a game ball, team owner Robert...
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Colts-Patriots, pick
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) hope to extend their winning ways against the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Colts won the last time the NFL teams played each other – 27- 17 on Dec. 18 – snapping an eight-game winning streak in the series for Bill Belichick's crew.
Byron Leftwich Has A Message For Tom Brady's Critics
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't looked the same this season, especially on offense. It's a unit that only scored 18 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then they followed up that performance with three points against the Carolina Panthers and then only 22 against the Baltimore Ravens. Some pundits have...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers with ‘bad taste’ left against Rams? Todd Bowles disagrees
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday at Raymond James Stadium will have some extra spice sprinkled on it. For one, this will be the first time Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, and the Rams will share the field since last January’s showdown between these teams in the NFC divisional round. the Rams won that game in dramatic fashion, 30-27, and eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady Speaks About Upcoming Matchup With the Rams
During his Let's Go! podcast, Bucs' QB Tom Brady talked about the upcoming matchup against the Lost Angeles Rams.
