Maine State

CBS Boston

How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Yardbarker

Patriots Week 8 Report Card In 22-17 Win Over The Jets

The Patriots evened their record at 4-4 by beating the Jets with Bill Belichick passing George Halas with his 325th career victory as a head coach, moving into second place all time. But after the game and into Monday, Belichick went out of his way to praise QB Mac Jones.
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Buccaneers with ‘bad taste’ left against Rams? Todd Bowles disagrees

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday at Raymond James Stadium will have some extra spice sprinkled on it. For one, this will be the first time Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, and the Rams will share the field since last January’s showdown between these teams in the NFC divisional round. the Rams won that game in dramatic fashion, 30-27, and eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Spun

Byron Leftwich Has A Message For Tom Brady's Critics

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't looked the same this season, especially on offense. It's a unit that only scored 18 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then they followed up that performance with three points against the Carolina Panthers and then only 22 against the Baltimore Ravens. Some pundits have...
