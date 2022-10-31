ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

littlerocksoiree.com

Morning, Noon & Night: A Guide to West Little Rock

Expansive views, fine dining, retail havens — it's all waiting for you to explore in the ever-growing neighborhoods way out west. Here's what to do in west Little Rock no matter what time of day you're there. - MORNING - Raise a Cup. The cool kids can make fun...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
invitingarkansas.com

UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon

Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Country music star Neal McCoy to perform on UCA campus

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Neal McCoy, a country music singer, will perform in concert at the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. UCA said tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students. “Neal is an amazing performer who provides...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cenlanow.com

Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
