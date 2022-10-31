Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
littlerocksoiree.com
Morning, Noon & Night: A Guide to West Little Rock
Expansive views, fine dining, retail havens — it's all waiting for you to explore in the ever-growing neighborhoods way out west. Here's what to do in west Little Rock no matter what time of day you're there. - MORNING - Raise a Cup. The cool kids can make fun...
FOX16 breaks down which haunted house in Central Arkansas is the scariest this Halloween
From creepy clown rooms to Freddy Kruger just over your shoulder, haunted houses unlock new fears at every corner.
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
Unique Little Rock shop supplies gifts made by disabled Arkansans
One-of-a-kind gifts available in-store, and now online. The Blue Umbrella opened its storefront back in 2019 but launched its website on Monday.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
invitingarkansas.com
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon
Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
KATV
Arkansas shelter scrambles to fix roof as winter months creep in
The Little Rock Compassion Center is asking for donations from the community to get their roof fixed. Serving over 180,000 meals and sleeping over 50,000 people last year alone, the center sees a lot of people in and out of its doors. Director of the center Pastor Holloway says when...
KATV
Country music star Neal McCoy to perform on UCA campus
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Neal McCoy, a country music singer, will perform in concert at the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. UCA said tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students. “Neal is an amazing performer who provides...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
KATV
Need some last-minute inspiration for Halloween? 4-year-old Haisley shares her best looks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From dressing up as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the classic Winnie-the-Pooh, it seems 4-year-old Haisley Hare of Conway has lived out all of dreams during her annual 10 Days of "Haisley-Ween." That's why KATV was eager to pull the curtain...
The Supernatural State – Malco Theater
There's something unique around every corner in Hot Springs, from national parks to historic bars and bathhouses.
KATV
Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
KATV
Dispute over records at Little Rock City Hall gets heated during Tuesday board meeting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday's meeting of the city of Little Rock's Board of Directors got heated as one member accused Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. of blocking the release of city documents. Director Capi Peck claimed the mayor blocked the release of a two-year-old document detailing plans to redevelop...
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather to impact Friday night
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Comments / 0