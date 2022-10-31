ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

WOLF

Dupont Halloween Safety Stations

DUPONT, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — In Dupont on Halloween night, safety stations were set up just for the occasion. The stations were hosted by both the crime watch organization and the Dupont lions club as a place where families could come eat and enjoy candy. This acts as a way of keeping children safe as they're out trick or treating.
DUPONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Special welcome home in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Former elementary center vandalized by group over the weekend

BARRETT TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Officials are dealing with the damage caused by a break-in over the weekend at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. According to the Barrett Township Supervisor, a group of approximately 7 people entered and vandalized the abandoned building just after midnight on Saturday.
MOUNTAINHOME, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
TAMAQUA, PA
WOLF

Teen arrested, accused of stealing Dunkin' tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he was found stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts tip jar. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, just before 11 AM, officers were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on SR-611 in Swiftwater for a reported theft.
SWIFTWATER, PA
WOLF

Children's Service Center Expands Crisis Intervention Services

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Service Center has announced enhancements to its Crisis Intervention Services throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The services provide rapid response to mental health situations which threaten the well-being of the individual in crisis. Starting this month, children and adolescents, as well...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA paper supply owner appears on BBC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
SCRANTON, PA

