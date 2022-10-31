Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dupont Halloween Safety Stations
DUPONT, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — In Dupont on Halloween night, safety stations were set up just for the occasion. The stations were hosted by both the crime watch organization and the Dupont lions club as a place where families could come eat and enjoy candy. This acts as a way of keeping children safe as they're out trick or treating.
A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti, now home in NEPA
Sunbury, Northumberland County.(WOLF) — A local family with a goal of adopting a child from Haiti – was met with many obstacles – after 5 years – that child is now home in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The adoption process was a challenge for the Morales families due...
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Montoursville Memorial Gardens renovations for lives lost on Flight 800
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING CO.(WOLF) — 25 years later, the TWA Flight 800 crash is remembered as one of the deadliest aircraft accidents in the U.S. at that time. 16 members of the Montoursville Area High School French club, including 5 chaperones were on board when the plane went down. The...
Toys for Tots donation provides free entry to World of Little League Museum
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Visitors with a giving heart have the opportunity to earn free admission to the World of Little League Museum this holiday season thanks to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “We are proud to once again be a part of the...
Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
Former elementary center vandalized by group over the weekend
BARRETT TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Officials are dealing with the damage caused by a break-in over the weekend at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. According to the Barrett Township Supervisor, a group of approximately 7 people entered and vandalized the abandoned building just after midnight on Saturday.
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Geisinger to offer hunters' screening clinic on Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus
COAL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Geisinger announced that they will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursday, Nov. 10th at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township. Every year, more than a million hunting licenses...
Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Dunkin' tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he was found stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts tip jar. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, just before 11 AM, officers were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on SR-611 in Swiftwater for a reported theft.
Children's Service Center Expands Crisis Intervention Services
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Service Center has announced enhancements to its Crisis Intervention Services throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The services provide rapid response to mental health situations which threaten the well-being of the individual in crisis. Starting this month, children and adolescents, as well...
Scranton driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Stolen ice cream and alleged drugs found during strip search
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Amber Lynn Sebia didn’t go far to eat ice cream allegedly stolen from Target. She also didn’t get far wh
Two Pa. singers compete in ‘knockout’ rounds on ‘The Voice.’ How did they do?
For the first time, contestants on NBC’s singing-competition show, “The Voice,” are competing in three-way knockout rounds. Last night, the first knockout round featured Morgan Myles, who was born in Williamsport; Chello from Chester, Pa.; and Orlando Mendez. “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays. The knockouts continue...
PA paper supply owner appears on BBC
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is in the spotlight on the British Broadcasting Company. The BBC featured the President of Pennsylvania Paper and Supply on the Halloween edition of the World News. The Pennsylvania Paper and Supply is the building you see in the opening of The Office. The building is […]
Ex-chief lending officer of Pa. bank heading to jail in straw loan scheme
WILLIAMSPORT – The former chief lending officer of a Columbia County bank who ran a straw loan scheme over a nearly 10-year-period to satisfy his personal needs has been sentenced to a year and a day in jail. Matthew W. Mensinger, 49, of Berwick, also must make restitution of...
