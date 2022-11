Some things to watch during Week 10 in Big 12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12, No. 24 CFP) at No. 13 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1, No. 13 CFP). Bijan Robinson and Deuce Vaughn, the league’s top two running backs, square off in the latest meeting of a series that recently has been very tight. Texas has won five games in row over the Wildcats, whose last win in the series was 24-21 at home in 2016. Take out the Longhorns’ 69-31 win in the 2020 regular-season finale and their other wins in that span have been by an average margin of 4.4 points, the largest being 40-34 in overtime.

