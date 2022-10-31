Read full article on original website
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested in the killing of two freshman students from Clarkston in wrong-way crash in Arizona
CLARKSTON, Wash. – According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was booked into an Arizona jail on Oct. 31 for the killing of two college freshmen from Clarkston in a wrong-way crash. 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked on three counts of second-degree murder, two...
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
ABC 15 News
Two small earthquakes rattle border of Arizona-New Mexico overnight
Two small earthquakes rattled the border of Arizona and New Mexico late Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, one quake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0 and a second was a 3.1 magnitude. They shook a remote area east of Tucson, just over the border on...
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
AZFamily
UNCUT: Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake interview AZFamily political reporter Dennis Welch
From the start of her campaign, Lake has made it clear she will be tough on the border. Arizona attorney general talks 2020 election fraud claims during 60 minutes interview. In an interview with 60 minutes, Brnovich called election deniers in his republican party a bunch of "clowns that throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks."
Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future
"The research shows a positive precipitation change..."
'These families deserve answers': Arizona committee expands scope to investigate missing Indigenous men, boys
PHOENIX — Arizona's committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expanding its investigative scope to include men, boys, and members of the LGBTQ community. The committee was first formed after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in 2019 that aimed to study ways to end violence against...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
AZFamily
Mother of missing 'Baby Gabriel' legally changes name citing stalking, harassment
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe Fire Departments worked with Southwest Gas to investigate a major gas leak near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Officials shut down a portion of Scottsdale Road and evacuated 200 apartments in the area. Around noon, officials said all residents returned to their apartment...
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
KTAR News
