Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what Packers must to do turn season around
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season is not going well. They are now 3-5, tied in record with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings continue pushing their lead in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to carry the team to victories and it could result in them missing the playoffs.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
Giants have trade deadline interest in Jerry Jeudy, but there’s a catch
According to reporter Dov Kleiman, the Denver Broncos were internally preparing to make some seriously subtractive changes to their roster at the NFL trade deadline if they continued to lose, including but not limited to moving off of players like Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, who were once viewed as cornerstone players for the franchise moving forward.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs
Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in
Bryce Young revealed an Alabama football birthday ritual that Nick Saban will likely not participate in, per Tide Illustrated. “That’s the GOAT,” Young said. “If he doesn’t want to go in the cold tub, that’s not happening. He’s definitely exempt from that.” Alabama has a birthday tradition where players and personnel go in a cold […] The post ‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blake Corum’s blunt take on Michigan State players ‘ganging up’ on Michigan football
Michigan football running back Blake Corum commented on Michigan State “ganging up” on Michigan football following the Wolverines’ win, per Austin Meek. “As a man, I wouldn’t have felt good ganging up on a couple players. That’s not how I roll,” Corum said. However,...
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones dumps cold water on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans
Entering their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and well within the playoff picture in the NFC. With the trade dealine day already here, the team may not be among the madness of trades. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a...
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was recently named Auburn football’s interim head coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin, per Bruce Feldman. Harsin was relieved of his duties on Monday in a fairly unsurprising decision. The Tigers have endured a difficult start to the 2022 season and many people around the college football world felt it was […] The post Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0