Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal

The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks

Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs

Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in

Bryce Young revealed an Alabama football birthday ritual that Nick Saban will likely not participate in, per Tide Illustrated. “That’s the GOAT,” Young said. “If he doesn’t want to go in the cold tub, that’s not happening. He’s definitely exempt from that.” Alabama has a birthday tradition where players and personnel go in a cold […] The post ‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was recently named Auburn football’s interim head coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin, per Bruce Feldman. Harsin was relieved of his duties on Monday in a fairly unsurprising decision. The Tigers have endured a difficult start to the 2022 season and many people around the college football world felt it was […] The post Former college star named Auburn football interim HC after Bryan Harsin firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
