Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently finalized their divorce, but the wounds from their split might no longer be fresh. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded like he was at peace with the situation when he issued his first public comments about the divorce on the latest episode of his podcast. The legendary Brazilian supermodel appears to be in the same boat, as a source tells PEOPLE magazine that the split was “hard at first” for Bündchen “but enough time has passed that she is settling in.”

1 DAY AGO