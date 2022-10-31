ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!. Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas. Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to...
Esquire Tavern brings back its Holiday pop-up bar this November

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown bar is making it easy to get in the festive spirit. Esquire Tavern will host a ‘Miracle on Commerce Street’ pop-up cocktail bar serving “Christmapolitans” amid holiday décor. The nearly 100-year-old Tavern, located on the Riverwalk, will welcome guests...
San Antonio Zoo elephant Lucky dies at 62

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. The zoo announced that its 62-year-old Asian elephant Lucky was euthanized by its animal care team on Wednesday morning. She had been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. Lucky passed away quietly...
La Nina holds. That’s not good news for San Antonio’s drought situation

You don’t need me to tell you how dry it’s been. At this point, everyone is keenly aware of our situation and we’re all praying for rain. So, let me preface this by letting you know I’m not trying to be a “Debbie Downer”, but with La Nina holding for the 3rd winter in a row, it likely stays dry right through the winter.
In wake of the Uvalde shooting, hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Jefferson High School on the west side of San Antonio went on lockdown in response to a reported shooting on campus, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. The scene dissolved as parents and police shouted over each other, with families frantically trying to locate their loved ones as police worked to sweep the campus.
San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police. At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
BGC Week 11 Preview: Brandeis vs. Reagan headlines Friday’s schedule

It all comes down to the this! High school football teams across the greater San Antonio area wrap up the 2022 regular season tonight. Playoff positioning is on the line, as teams battle for district titles and pride. The season began with a bang at the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic 11 weeks ago, and it certainly will end with one thanks in part to our Game of the Week:
