Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 4, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!. Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas. Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to...
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
Esquire Tavern brings back its Holiday pop-up bar this November
SAN ANTONIO – A downtown bar is making it easy to get in the festive spirit. Esquire Tavern will host a ‘Miracle on Commerce Street’ pop-up cocktail bar serving “Christmapolitans” amid holiday décor. The nearly 100-year-old Tavern, located on the Riverwalk, will welcome guests...
‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song
SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.
San Antonio Zoo elephant Lucky dies at 62
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. The zoo announced that its 62-year-old Asian elephant Lucky was euthanized by its animal care team on Wednesday morning. She had been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. Lucky passed away quietly...
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
Behind the Kitchen Door: College campus snack bar operating without permit told to stop preparing hot foods ‘immediately’
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors told a college campus snack bar operating without a permit to stop selling certain foods immediately, and a Northwest Side seafood restaurant was cited a second time for having an expired permit following recent inspections. St. Philip’s College - Southwest Campus. Students at...
San Antonio Zoo sends more than 18,000 critically endangered toad tadpoles to native Puerto Rico
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo sent more than 18,000 tadpoles of the critically endangered Puerto Rican crested toad to Puerto Rico last week where they were released back into their natural habitat. It’s a new record for the species, according to the zoo, which sent more than...
La Nina holds. That’s not good news for San Antonio’s drought situation
You don’t need me to tell you how dry it’s been. At this point, everyone is keenly aware of our situation and we’re all praying for rain. So, let me preface this by letting you know I’m not trying to be a “Debbie Downer”, but with La Nina holding for the 3rd winter in a row, it likely stays dry right through the winter.
All election results in Texas, San Antonio area for general midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022
Get more election results on KSAT’s homepage and the Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our news app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. Texas Governor (Abbott vs O’Rourke) Texas Lieutenant Governor (Patrick vs Collier) Texas Attorney General (Paxton vs Garza) Bexar...
Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches for a week for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day
SAN ANTONIO – In celebration of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, Popeyes is giving away free sandwiches for a week. From now through Nov. 9, fried chicken lovers can get a free chicken sandwich when they order a chicken sandwich combo, according to Popeye’s Instagram. The free sandwiches...
San Antonio Costco ranks 3rd best location in the U.S. according to a survey
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians, rejoice — one of the city’s very own Costcos has been rated the 3rd best Costco in the country. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers to uncover which places have the best Costco shopping experience, according to a news release. A store in...
In wake of the Uvalde shooting, hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Jefferson High School on the west side of San Antonio went on lockdown in response to a reported shooting on campus, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. The scene dissolved as parents and police shouted over each other, with families frantically trying to locate their loved ones as police worked to sweep the campus.
San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police. At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
Sutherland Springs church honors victims, survivors of mass shooting five years later
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Julie Workman survived one of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history. “I watched the barrel of the gun fire into my son, directly into my son’s back…as I grab his hand…I take a bullet towards the chest,” Workman said. Workman...
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot dead after he rushed Hays County sheriff’s deputies with a knife Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies were called to a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills. Shortly after, deputies also...
SAPD seeks man suspected of stealing vehicles, wheels, tires from tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing three vehicles that belonged to customers of a tire shop. The man is also accused of stealing wheels and tires from the store located in the...
BGC Week 11 Preview: Brandeis vs. Reagan headlines Friday’s schedule
It all comes down to the this! High school football teams across the greater San Antonio area wrap up the 2022 regular season tonight. Playoff positioning is on the line, as teams battle for district titles and pride. The season began with a bang at the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic 11 weeks ago, and it certainly will end with one thanks in part to our Game of the Week:
Bexar County Judge election results, Peter Sakai vs. Trish DeBerry, for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
