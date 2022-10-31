Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk believes his ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect she must be a figment of his imagination - and she thinks so too, new BBC documentary reveals
In the latest slice of bizarre from the private life of Elon Musk, the tech titan believes that ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect that she must be a simulation he created in his mind, according to a new BBC documentary. The same documentary, called The Elon Musk Show, then goes...
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Elon Musk reportedly told investors that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers
Elon Musk reportedly told investors he will lay off nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports that massive job cuts were coming to Twitter regardless of Musk's deal to buy the company. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment about reported...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
I'm a Twitter employee. Here's what it's like at the company a day before Musk's purchase deadline.
Twitter is likely to be acquired by Elon Musk Friday. One employee describes how staff have reacted to his 'volatile' public comments about the sale.
Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap as Elon Musk took over Twitter
Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday. He previously suggested he would reinstate banned users like former President Donald Trump. Trump supporters and right-wing political pundits celebrated the news on Twitter. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap after Elon Musk took...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
TechCrunch
Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming
This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1