Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming

This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
