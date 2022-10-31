ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Train, vehicle accident is fatal, near Adams

BEATRICE — The Nebraska State Patrol says a fatal train accident happened Monday, in Gage County at a crossing about two miles east of Adams. A GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams, was crossing the railroad tracks near South 176th Road and Birch Road at around 4:15 p.m., when it was hit by a train. Niles died at the scene.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man following a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Tuesday morning. According to LPD, 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at his home. Police said Johnson was taken to jail and is facing second degree...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The victim of Friday night’s fatal motorcycle at 11th and Adams Streets was identified on Monday by Lincoln Police. Around 7 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection on the report of a crash between a motorcycle and a truck. The driver of...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog

A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
Panhandle Post

2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75

AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Motorcyclist dies in crash after avoiding Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops

A Lincoln man died Friday night when his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. Hadeer Ali, 25, was northbound on Interstate 180 after avoiding multiple traffic stops when the crash occurred. The Patrol requested the Lincoln Police Department investigate...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Accused Of Starting Fire Near Gas Pump

A Lincoln woman was arrested after witnesses told police she set a fire near a gas pump at the EZ Go at 25th and ‘O’ Street around 10:20 Tuesday night. “It appeared the female pumped a small amount of gas on the ground and ignited it,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says a witness put out the fire. “Moments later officers observed a disturbance at 26th and ‘O’ where several people had stopped a white car and were yelling for officers to help.”
LINCOLN, NE

