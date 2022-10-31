Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WIBC.com
Woman Found Shot in Car on Indy’s Northeast Side, Later Dies
INDIANAPOLIS--A woman found shot in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis later died from her injuries Tuesday night. IMPD says they were told that a person had been shot around 7 at the intersection of East 40th street and North Emerson Avenue. Officers found two women in a...
WISH-TV
Woman dies after found shot in car at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue; IMPD says shooting was homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman found shot on Tuesday night in a car at an intersection on the city’s northeast side died later at a trauma center, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the...
WISH-TV
Person fatally shot at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot on Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. That’s in a residential area.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot on the city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot on the city’s northeast side of town Tuesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to E.40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located a...
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
WISH-TV
Overturned semi closes ramp from I-70 westbound to I-465 on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ramp from I-70 westbound to I-465 is closed on the city’s east side after a semi trailer overturned between Post Road and Franklin Road. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. No further information has been provided at this time....
WISH-TV
Male in critical condition after shot at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A male shot another male inside a gas station Wednesday afternoon, Anderson Police Department says. Police were called to a shooting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Conoco station at 1002 Nichol Ave. That’s near downtown at the intersection with Madison Avenue. Caleb McKnight,...
Man dies months after east side shooting, death ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man who was shot on the east side of Indianapolis in June died from complications related to his injuries. The shooting happened just after midnight on Monday, June 27. Police were called to the 1400 block of North Gladstone...
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
wfft.com
One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
WISH-TV
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
WISH-TV
2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
WISH-TV
Greenfield crash blocks I-70 eastbound lane
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The right lane is expected to be blocked for the next hour after a crash on I-70 eastbound in Greenfield. The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-70 from 400 West to Mohawk Road. No further information has been provided at this time.
Muncie man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Muncie man was so upset that a group of friends was heading to a party that he fired at their car, police say. Police arrested Geno Vargas early Saturday on five preliminary counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Some of the shots hit […]
Comments / 0