Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Woman Found Shot in Car on Indy’s Northeast Side, Later Dies

INDIANAPOLIS--A woman found shot in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis later died from her injuries Tuesday night. IMPD says they were told that a person had been shot around 7 at the intersection of East 40th street and North Emerson Avenue. Officers found two women in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot on Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. That’s in a residential area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot on the city’s northeast side of town Tuesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to E.40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Male in critical condition after shot at Anderson gas station

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A male shot another male inside a gas station Wednesday afternoon, Anderson Police Department says. Police were called to a shooting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Conoco station at 1002 Nichol Ave. That’s near downtown at the intersection with Madison Avenue. Caleb McKnight,...
ANDERSON, IN
wfft.com

One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute

ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield crash blocks I-70 eastbound lane

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The right lane is expected to be blocked for the next hour after a crash on I-70 eastbound in Greenfield. The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-70 from 400 West to Mohawk Road. No further information has been provided at this time.
GREENFIELD, IN

