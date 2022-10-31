Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Dunkin Donuts To Replace Closed Captain B’s In Bellwood
The shuttered Captain B’s restaurant, which closed earlier this year. The restaurant will be demolished and replaced by a two-unit commercial building that will house the Dunkin Donut franchise that’s currently located across the street in the Washington Square retail mall. | File. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 ||...
Northica Stone, Eugene Moore To Get Honorary Street Designation
Eugene “Gene” Moore and Northica Stone will have streets renamed in their honor after a village board vote on Nov. 1. | File. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Two noteworthy Maywood community leaders will get street designations in their honor. During a meeting...
City-owned vacant lot to become Park Station Lofts in Woodlawn
CHICAGO — A mixed-income, mixed-use, 58-unit complex broke ground Wednesday in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Park Station Lofts will be located at E. 63rd Street and S. Maryland Ave. which is walking distance from the University of Chicago, future Obama Library Campus, and only 350 feet from the Cottage Grove Station of CTA’s Green Line. The […]
Oak Park’s 7-Eleven to be included in gas station hour ordinance
In a surprising twist, the representatives of Oak Park’s two 7-Eleven convenience stores asked to have their shops included in the ordinance that prohibits gas stations from operating overnight. The request was made during an Oct. 25 public hearing for the controversial ordinance which the board adopted Sept. 19. Gas stations have filed a lawsuit against the village for enacting it, but their arguments were subverted by 7-Eleven leadership.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
Maywood’s Al’s Drive-In Inducted Into Hot Dog Hall Of Fame
Art Boonma, Al’s general manager, holds the plaque designating Al’s Drive In a member of the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame on Nov. 1. | Michael Romain. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Al’s Drive In, 80 Madison St. in Maywood, was...
Looking For A Food Bank In Proviso? That’s Gotten A Lot Easier
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash. The Thierer Family Foundation, an organization that helps nonprofits become more impactful through technology, announced on Oct. 25 that the Vivery platform is now available to all U.S. food banks and pantries. The...
A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood
Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
Affordable housing coming to Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO - A new mixed-income, mixed-use affordable living community is coming to Chicago. On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders broke ground on the "Park Station Lofts." The lofts are being built in Woodlawn at East 63rd and Maryland Avenue. This is the first new development to meet the...
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
Police Blotter: Customer hits hairstylist with car
A salon worker was hit three times by a car driven by a customer who refused to pay for services rendered at 12:50 p.m., Oct. 28. The female offender left the salon, located in the first block of Madison Street, without paying and got into a black Honda SUV. While...
Chicago Zip Codes Where Residents Get The Most And Least Sleep
NBC5 compiled a list of the areas around the city that sleep the best and the worst.
CTA President Dorval Carter In The Hot Seat As Fed-Up Commuters Want Him To Resign
CHICAGO — A group of commuters will call on CTA President Dorval Carter to resign amid long-running problems with the transit agency. The CTA has been under intense scrutiny for months, with officials, residents and employees blasting the transit system for long wait times, deteriorating conditions, security issues and “ghosts”: buses and trains that show up late or don’t at all.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Chicago?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Crews battle fire at Dollar General in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Dollar General Store in Berwyn Tuesday afternoon. The fire seems confined to the convenience store in the 6800 block of Ogden Ave. Though the blaze appears out, water hoses remain deployed at the scene. Injuries and the cause of...
Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
Melrose Park To Vote On Home Rule Referendum Nov. 8
The intersection of 25th Avenue and Lake Street in Melrose Park. | File. Voters in Melrose Park will chime in on the village’s future as a home-rule municipality during the Nov. 8 election. The question is simple: “Shall the Village of Melrose Park cease to be a home rule unit?”
Evanston Burger King ends its reign as empty building gets demolished
Downtown Evanston’s Burger King has been dethroned. The demolition of the empty Burger King building at 1740 Orrington Ave. began early Monday morning. The former fast-food joint will be developed into an 11-story mixed-use office building. The building, which will be developed by Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real...
Local Chefs Gather To Support Proviso Township Scholarships
Samplings of asparagus are set out for guests during the 2019 Great Chefs for Success fundraiser for District 209 Together at Urban Pioneer Group on Madison Street in Forest Park. | File. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. The 209 Scholarship Board of Directors is inviting...
