Read full article on original website
Related
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
France 24
‘It’s never been this bad’: Floods in Nigeria submerge entire communities
Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in a decade this October, resulting in the deaths of at least 600 people. With homes and public buildings inundated, more than a million people have been displaced. According to our Observer, who has been helping impacted communities, the floods have had wide-ranging effects –from food insecurity to fuel shortages.
BBC
We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari
Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
TechCrunch
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari signs the Nigeria Start-up Act into law
Today, that bill has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. This news was made known via a tweet by Isa Pantami, the country’s minister of Communications & Digital Economy. He also mentioned that the bill, now called the Nigeria Start-up Act, was initiated by his office and the country’s Office of the Chief of Staff.
howafrica.com
Nigerian Man Rescued After Being Locked Up Inside A Room For 20 Years | Photo
Some environmental officers in Kaduna state, Nigeria, have rescued a middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years. The officers found the man in a room inside a house situated in Benin street, central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October, and a pungent odor was said to be oozing out of the room.
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Man who survived a crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea says he 'can still see people dying in front of me'
More than 150 people were killed after a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea this weekend during a Halloween celebration.
British couple murdered in South Africa before being thrown to crocodiles
A British couple were murdered and their bodies left in a river in South Africa in 2018, a court heard.Respected botanists Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63, spent six months a year trekking through wild mountains and forests, hunting for stock for their mail-order business, based in Cape Town.In February 2018, the couple were in a remote part of the country when they apparently vanished. Prosecutors claim they were snatched from their camp, killed then thrown off a bridge into a crocodile-infested river.Their part-eaten and badly decomposed bodies were recovered by fishermen some days later – but...
Missing grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, officials say
A search party located the python and found the missing Indonesian grandmother inside the snake after dissecting the reptile.
Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity
The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Decapitated body of high school teacher found at Myanmar school with ominous warning nearby: "I will be back"
The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to...
Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141
A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
BBC
Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away
The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Navy Times
US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack
The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’
The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
natureworldnews.com
Nigeria Has Been Hit by Devastating Floods, With Authorities Blaming Themselves in Part for the Devastation
Over the last week, Nigeria has been hit by devastating floods, with authorities blaming themselves in part for the devastation. At least 600 people have died across the West African nation, with the disaster affecting two-thirds of the states. Nigeria is flooding and the US blows hot and cold. Up...
Comments / 2