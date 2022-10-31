Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
WAVY News 10
4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment. “Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.
Police looking for missing Portsmouth teen last seen Tuesday morning
Police in Portsmouth are looking for a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
WTKR
Hampton Police and Hampton Fire investigate bomb threat at Hampton Circuit Court
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police and Hampton Fire said they are looking into a bomb threat at Hampton Circuit Court. The departments were made aware of the threat on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Due to the threat, all three courthouses in Hampton and the surrounding streets are closed. This...
WTKR
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced a Portsmouth man on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016. Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., 35, of Portsmouth, had been charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Steven A. Spruill on Oct. 20, 2016, at the Dale Homes apartments. McClure was 29 years old when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Paterson, New Jersey.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids.
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023
Something In the Water is set to make a return to Virginia Beach in 2023.
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
WAVY News 10
2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake under investigation
Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
Kempsville Middle placed on brief lockdown after ‘threatening phone calls’
Kempsville Middle School was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Suspicious death on Providence Road in Gloucester County under investigation
Authorities have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday in Gloucester County.
WAVY News 10
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue at the Friendship Village apartments, off Birdneck Road near Virginia Beach Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Missing Smithfield man found dead
A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police.
Virginia Beach Police body cam equipment, policies approved by city auditor after union raises concerns
The department selected the new equipment, manufactured by Safariland, because it was compatible with technology that automatically activates an officer's body camera when the gun is drawn.
WAVY News 10
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin.
WAVY News 10
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
Adult, two children hurt in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. — A bad crash on Route 58 sent several people to the hospital in Suffolk on Monday. First responders with Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the accident happened between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road. Three vehicles were involved. One adult had to be pulled out of the...
