ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced a Portsmouth man on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016. Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., 35, of Portsmouth, had been charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Steven A. Spruill on Oct. 20, 2016, at the Dale Homes apartments. McClure was 29 years old when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Paterson, New Jersey.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Federal interest rate hike could give power back …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Mighty Dream: PitchBLACK contest for local black-owned …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Small businesses...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake under investigation

Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TRv58J. 2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake …. Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related. Read...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspicious death on Providence Road in Gloucester County under investigation

Authorities have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday in Gloucester County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Wm7dvC. Suspicious death on Providence Road in Gloucester …. Authorities have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday in Gloucester County. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Wm7dvC. Pharrell Williams...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Smithfield man found dead

A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NmTaln. A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NmTaln. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays from Oct. 21. Nathan Epstein looks at the top plays...
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Kempsville Middle...
FRANKLIN, VA
13News Now

Adult, two children hurt in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. — A bad crash on Route 58 sent several people to the hospital in Suffolk on Monday. First responders with Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the accident happened between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road. Three vehicles were involved. One adult had to be pulled out of the...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy