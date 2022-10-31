Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tiffin
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Tiffin. According to a sheriff’s office news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Highway 6 and the Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. The victim’s vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling through the roundabout. No victims were injured during this incident.
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
Illinois police arrest 13-year-old boy after robbery, carjacking
Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a Monday night robbery/carjacking. About 8:41 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, Davenport, for a report of a robbery/carjacking, a news release says. Officers were told that a victim was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. During the robbery, the […]
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
KWQC
Lawyer for woman charged in fatal crash files motion to dismiss 1 charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An attorney for a woman charged in connection with a crash that killed 49-year-old Cecilia Nache in 2021 filed a motion to dismiss a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Larry Vandersnick, the attorney for 36-year-old Brittany Griswold, also filed a motion to...
Shootout with police leaves one Davenport man dead, 6 officers on leave
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is dead after a police pursuit ended with a gunfight in Davenport on Sunday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS). Around 2:50 a.m., law enforcement officials initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 5200 Grand...
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
Name released in officer-involved shooting in Iowa
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
KCJJ
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash near Centennial Bridge Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-way crash near the Centennial Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:56 p.m., RIPD responded to the scene of a fatal traffic crash at...
aledotimesrecord.com
Bail jumps tenfold, new charges filed against woman accused of concealing death in Maquon
GALESBURG — The woman charged with concealing the death of a person found in a storage container in Maquon last month has been charged with two new counts of forgery and two new counts of possession of firearms without a requisite FOID card, all Class 3 felonies. The remains...
KCCI.com
Davenport man shot and killed following police chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
Lawyer for alleged drunk driver who killed Cecilia Nache motions to dismiss case
The defense team of the woman accused of driving drunk and killing Cecilia Nache in August 2021 has motioned to dismiss the case, according to online court records. Brittany Griswold, 36, of Geneseo is facing several charges in the summer crash, including driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, and possessing a stolen vehicle. Griswold's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
KWQC
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
Muscatine shooting sends 44-year-old man to the hospital Sunday afternoon
CLINTON, Iowa — A 44-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to the Muscatine Police Department. On Oct. 30 at about 4:04 p.m., Muscatine officers responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after receiving a report that a man had been shot.
Iowa Police allege suspect used 4 credit cards in 3 minutes for fraudulent purchases
Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.
KWQC
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
Comments / 2