Davenport, IA

KCJJ

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tiffin

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Tiffin. According to a sheriff’s office news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Highway 6 and the Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. The victim’s vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling through the roundabout. No victims were injured during this incident.
TIFFIN, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm

Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest

A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
WLNS

Name released in officer-involved shooting in Iowa

UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.   Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious

A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Davenport man shot and killed following police chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a Davenport man was shot and killed following a chase on Sunday. In a release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:50 a.m. The driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle until the car stopped working. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Lawyer for alleged drunk driver who killed Cecilia Nache motions to dismiss case

The defense team of the woman accused of driving drunk and killing Cecilia Nache in August 2021 has motioned to dismiss the case, according to online court records. Brittany Griswold, 36, of Geneseo is facing several charges in the summer crash, including driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, and possessing a stolen vehicle. Griswold's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

One dead following Rock Island car crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle

An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
AURORA, IA

