Warm weather stretch continues
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to trend generally above average for the next week. A weekend front could bring rain and storms at times. WEDNESDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease today, leaving the afternoon sunny and warm with highs in the middle 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool...
Pleasant end to the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up towards the end of the week. There is another system heading our direction this weekend, which will continue being monitored. TONIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to remain partly cloudy to mostly...
November begins with above average temperatures
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer than usual air will highlight the first week of November. We’re watching a weekend front and potential storm threats as well. TUESDAY: Expect more sunshine compared to Monday, but clouds will be scattered throughout the region. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
Trending Warmer
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will peak above average for the first week of November. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy, low temperatures will land near 51 with patchy fog developing in some areas. TUESDAY: Expect patchy morning fog in some places. Sunshine returns for the day along with...
Stretch of warmer weather this week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
Families find Trunk-or-Treating safer way to have fun during Halloween
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – It is Halloween, and kids are probably ready to throw on their costumes and load up on candy, but sometimes it is hard to trust what is in that candy. Over the past few years, many communities have been turning to organized events rather than...
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall
Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
School bus safety: what motorists need to remember while driving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders spent much of the morning at the crash site, first helping the students and drivers. Then, they assisted the MHP with accident reconstruction. They all agree. You just can’t be too careful when school buses are on the road. WCBI talked to...
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
A new economic development will affect towns in the Golden Triangle in positive ways
ARTESIA, Miss (WTVA)- The largest economic development project in the State's history is coming to the Golden Triangle. This is expected to be a $2.5 billion dollar capital investment and will create over 1,000 jobs in Lowndes County. The average pay is predicted to be $93,000. Residents, business owners and...
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
Mississippi lawmakers expected to approve economic incentive package
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 24 hours, Mississippi lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks at a special session. This is to support what Governor Tate Reeves said was the largest economic development project in the state’s history. It is coming...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
