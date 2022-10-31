ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Warm weather stretch continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to trend generally above average for the next week. A weekend front could bring rain and storms at times. WEDNESDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease today, leaving the afternoon sunny and warm with highs in the middle 70s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Pleasant end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up towards the end of the week. There is another system heading our direction this weekend, which will continue being monitored. TONIGHT: Overnight low temperatures are heading towards the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to remain partly cloudy to mostly...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

November begins with above average temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer than usual air will highlight the first week of November. We’re watching a weekend front and potential storm threats as well. TUESDAY: Expect more sunshine compared to Monday, but clouds will be scattered throughout the region. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Trending Warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will peak above average for the first week of November. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy, low temperatures will land near 51 with patchy fog developing in some areas. TUESDAY: Expect patchy morning fog in some places. Sunshine returns for the day along with...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Stretch of warmer weather this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall

Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

School bus safety: what motorists need to remember while driving

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders spent much of the morning at the crash site, first helping the students and drivers. Then, they assisted the MHP with accident reconstruction. They all agree. You just can’t be too careful when school buses are on the road. WCBI talked to...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
STARKVILLE, MS

