kalb.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
kalb.com
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
kalb.com
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nicolas Nichols, 41.
42-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Clarence. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the crash occurred on U.S 84, in Natchitoches Parish.
kalb.com
Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House
The Northwestern State Demons have a name on the roster you probably heard about now: Hansel Emmanuel. Everything did not start off well, in fact, his early struggles helped mold him into the person he is today. Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N....
kalb.com
Capt. Ron Parker – Golden Shield Winner
The Northwestern State Demons have a name on the roster you probably heard about now: Hansel Emmanuel. Everything did not start off well, in fact, his early struggles helped mold him into the person he is today. Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N....
kalb.com
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
Guilty verdict announced in October 2004 homicide of Courtney Coco in Alexandria, Louisiana
It has been more than 18 years since 19-year-old Courtney Coco was found murdered inside an abandoned building near Winnie, Texas – about 200 miles away from her Alexandria, Louisiana home – on October 4, 2004. An autopsy conducted the next day could not determine Courtney’s cause of...
66-Year-Old Robert Holden Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Caldwell Parish (Caldwell Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on LA Hwy 1266 at Cut Thru Road around 5:00 p.m. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Robert Holden.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago
A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
KSLA
Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou
WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
kalb.com
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman are suing two Alexandria police officers, Chief Ronney Howard, and the City of Alexandria for what they claim was an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation. The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western...
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
kalb.com
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
kalb.com
David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall's campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
kalb.com
Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N. MacArthur Dr.
Nearly $50k spent on attorney's fees for ongoing legal battle involving reinstated APD...
