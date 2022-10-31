ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
kalb.com

Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nicolas Nichols, 41.
BOYCE, LA
kalb.com

Serving Cenla Part I: Mission of the Manna House

ALEXANDRIA, LA
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Capt. Ron Parker – Golden Shield Winner

ALEXANDRIA, LA
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago

A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco

Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

