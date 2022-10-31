Read full article on original website
North Carolina heads north to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday afternoon in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tar Heels go into the matchup with all of their preseason goals still on the table while the Wahoos are still searching for an identity under new coach Tony Elliott. Conventional wisdom and the season to date has this game appearing to be an opportunity for the visitors to take another step toward Charlotte and the ACC Championship game. But the state of Virginia has been anything but welcoming for Mack Brown, at least on the field of play.
WHSV
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WSET
LCA is breaking ground on new facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
WSET
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
NBC 29 News
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
wina.com
Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford
Daniel Rutherford discusses his office’s success in reducing drug trafficking and promoting community safety in Nelson County. Jill discusses open enrollment and health care costs as it relates to overall inflation. The Host of WINA’s ‘A Graceful Life’ discusses her support for the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank and the...
wina.com
NC man arrested in bar shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On Sunday October 23, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200 Block of West Main St. Two individuals were involved in an altercation and Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.
WSET
Lynchburg City Councilman Randy Nelson announces his resignation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council member Randy Nelson announced that he will be resigning. Nelson made this announcement during their work session on Tuesday. During the work session, Nelson said he wants a non-incumbent to fill his seat. Nelson added that this person needed more training to...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
247Sports
