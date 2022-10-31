ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

62 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | November 3-6

Now that Halloween is over, everyone’s thinking about colder weather, Election Day, and looking ahead to Thanksgiving in just a few weeks. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with Disney on Ice at Prudential Center, Sip + Clip at Casa de Flora Bar, a full moon hike at Reeves-Reed Arboretum, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Best Proposal Spots in North Jersey

For many people, one of the most exciting and memorable moments in our lives is when someone gets down on one knee and asks, “Will you marry me?” From our favorite TV show characters to our own love lives, there’s something so special about a scenic and romantic proposal — especially when done in the perfect setting. Luckily, our beautiful state is home to some beautiful proposal spots to help make this moment all the more memorable. We’ve rounded up some of the best places in North Jersey to get engaged — from local parks to rooftops and gardens. Read on for a list of the best proposal spots in North Jersey.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Where to Get Pupusas in Essex County

The pupusa is a thick griddle cake made of corn flour that can be filled with cheese, beans, and meat and gets paired with curtido, a fermented cabbage slaw. Unsurprisingly, pupusas can often be found at Pupuserias, as well as Salvadoran restaurants and Central American restaurants. Not only is it El Salvador’s most famous dish, but it is actually also their national dish. Whether you’re already a huge fan of this Salvadoran item or you want to try it for the first time, we’ve rounded up some spots in Essex County + the North Jersey area for you to get a high-quality pupusa. Read on to discover where you can find some of the best pupusas in Montclair + Beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Employers in North Jersey Hiring This Month: November 2022 Edition

We have a local jobs board featuring a variety of career choices on our parent site, The Local Girl, to help make the job-hunting process much easier. Find your next position — like a family advocate, social media manager, and more — all in the northern New Jersey area. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Montclair, North Jersey, and beyond through our The Montclair Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive all the time.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

