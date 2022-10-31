Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
1st storm of November delivers rain, wind, and falling temperatures this weekend in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It's been a very mild start to the month of November so far. Not only are our daytime highs above average, we really notice it in the morning when temperatures are remaining in the 40s and 50s in many cases. That's all set to change, to...
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A statewide rule that protects utility customers from disconnection during the winter months went into effect on Tuesday. The Missouri Public Service Commission's cold weather rule stops a utility provider from disconnecting the heat if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees the day prior to disconnection. Under the rule, utility The post Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Upgrades planned for Chain of Rocks Park in 2023
The Chain of Rocks Park is planning to update its riverfront trail, as well as its existing trailhead and habitat, next year.
Missouri school tested for nuclear waste from Manhattan Project: Report
Officials are testing for radioactivity in the sports fields, play yard, and classrooms of a Missouri elementary school after an independent report revealed the school might have been contaminated by nuclear waste dumped from World War II's Manhattan Project.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Location Remains Open: Annie's Frozen Custard To Close Edwardsville Business
EDWARDSVILLE - Annie's Frozen Custard officials have announced they have made what they describe as "the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the 245 South Buchanan Street location in Edwardsville because of the labor shortage." Article continues after sponsor message. However, Annie's management also said: "Please rest assured that our...
mymoinfo.com
2 Out Of 3 Black Bear Hunting Zones Shutout in Missouri’s Second-Ever Hunting Season
(Farmington) No black bear were harvested in the listening area during Missouri’s second-ever hunting season that just wrapped up. In fact, the eight bear harvested all came out of Zone 1 in southern and southwest Missouri. Zone 2, which encompassed all of our local counties and Zone 3 were both shutout this year.
ktvo.com
Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Early data from the Missouri Department of Conservation reports that young hunters ages 6 to 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30. The top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310 and Howell with 260.
It's time to 'fall back': Daylight saving time ends Sunday
ST. LOUIS — As daylight saving time comes to an end, it's time to get ready for longer nights. This year, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6. At 2 a.m., we will "fall back" one hour granting most people an extra hour of sleep. The observance has a...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $575,500 in Waterloo
The Queen of Hearts jackpot is up to $575,000, but there is still no winner. The next drawing is in two weeks.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Queen of Hearts drawing takes place Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Ill.
Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.
This Illinois Restaurant Slices Up Delicious Pizza With a Heaping Side Order of Scary
Craving pizza? Papa Vito's Pizza in Belleville, Illinois serves delicious Italian food, but its paranormal experiences are what brings everyone back for seconds. I don't know about you, but eating pizza on Halloween night is a long-standing tradition in our home, and now that I discovered there is a haunted pizza place in Belleville, Illinois, I kinda want to go on a road trip tonight.
Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools
There was no lucky winner for Monday night's Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night's jackpot to $1.2 billion.
KMOV
Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
Got a joke? Why St. Louis trick-or-treaters might be asked so on Halloween
Thousands of trick-or-treaters will soon dress up around the St. Louis region and go door-to-door looking to score some tasty treats. But they might need to earn it with their sense of humor.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
