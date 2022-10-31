ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Traumatic brain injuries in the High Country: Nadine Adamson’s hopeful recovery

By Kristen Mohammadi, The Aspen Times
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase

Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Howard Henry Hammond

Howard Henry Hammond, 81, was born May 24, 1941 in Paonia, Colorado to Norman and Harriet (Stewart) Hammond. He passed away October 28, 2022 at the family home in Montrose, Colorado with his family by his side. Howard was raised on the family ranch in Crawford, Colorado and graduated from...
MONTROSE, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. A second show will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver...
DENVER, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Correction:

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs supports overturning Uinta Basin Railway decision

Glenwood Springs has joined other area municipalities and counties in filing an amicus brief in support of overturning the Uinta Basin Railway decision, according to a city press release. “If allowed to stand, this increase in oil train traffic would have devastating impacts to Glenwood Springs and other communities along...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Lt. Col. Richard Merritt honored at Aspen Elks Lodge

A familiar face in Aspen was the guest of honor at a packed Aspen Elks Lodge earlier this month when more than 150 people attended a celebratory dinner at the Elks Lodge to honor Lt. Col. Dick Merritt (Ret) for his contributions to veterans affairs on the Wester Slope. Merritt...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: More pre-election thoughts from readers

Editor’s note: Any remaining election-related letters to the editor must be submitted by noon Wednesday, Nov. 2 to be considered for pre-election publication. No election letters will be printed or published online after Friday, Nov. 4. Please see our letters policy for instructions to submit letters. Moller is ready.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Miller & Lux coming to Vail for the winter season

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is excited to announce a winter takeover of Flame Restaurant by Food Network star and cookbook author, Tyler Florence and his highly acclaimed Miller & Lux restaurant for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season. Come enjoy après ski and dinner service at Miller &...
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Understanding Area Median Income and housing

Area Median Income, also referred to as AMI, is a popular buzzword around the creation of workforce housing, but what is it and how does it affect housing in the future?. AMI is decided by income within a specific region and published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CORE can take step toward methane reduction with big donation

Atlantic Aviation announced a $500,000 donation to the Community Office for Resource Efficiency’s Coal Basin project at a press conference last Friday. The Coal Basin Methane Project is in response to the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce local pollution, they said. The abandoned coal mines above Redstone in Pitkin County are estimated to vent 9,000 tons of methane yearly. That’s more greenhouse gas emissions than from residential and commercial buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Silt seeks to change three parts of its home rule charter via Nov. 8 ballot question

An effort that would continue coordinated elections with Garfield County while still allowing Silt the ability to hold its own elections, if it chooses, is a question going before town voters on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to a Silt news release, local town voters will be asked if they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy