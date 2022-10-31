Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming
Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales With 1k-10k BTC Have Been Accumulating
On-chain data shows the number of Bitcoin whales with 1k to 10k BTC in their wallets have been increasing lately, suggesting that investors have been accumulating the crypto. Bitcoin UTXO Count Value Bands Show Signs Of Accumulation In Market. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
u.today
Bitcoin Price: “Uptober” Lives Up to Expectations
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, keeps hovering above the $20,000 level. At press time, it is sitting at $20,520 on the Bitstamp exchange after adding 5.5% in October. Bitcoin managed to close its first green monthly candle since July, with the “Uptober” meme living up to the expectations....
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE. SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout. SHIB’s price remains strong...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin remains range bound as Fed enacts 4th consecutive 75 basis point rate hike
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Oct. 2, bringing the Federal Funds Rate to 3.75 – 4%. Bitcoin reacted with an immediate 3% swing to the upside, topping out at $20,700 on the 18:00...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Will Crush Opposition At $21,000, Green November In The Making
Bitcoin is hanging out below resistance at $21,000 and could be gearing up for another leg to the upside in the coming days. The cryptocurrency broke out of a range last week, trending higher and reclaiming previously lost territory. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Stock Plunges Amid Bankruptcy Rumors
The crypto winter that began in early 2022 has resulted in several financial issues, including Bitcoin mining firms. Many crypto firms have struggled, while others had to close shop. The crypto community felt the impact, mainly through many crypto firms, including Celsius Network, Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, etc. The...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power is at its lowest for the year, something that could be favorable for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Been Going Down In Recent Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric has...
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Aim More Gains Above $350
BNB (Binance coin) price started a fresh rally from the $265 support against the US Dollar. BNB is trading in a positive zone and might soon clear the $350 resistance. Binance coin price gained pace above the $300 and $320 resistance levels against the US Dollar. The price is now...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Rally Unless ETH Dips Below This Support
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless it breaks the $1,550 support zone. Ethereum is consolidating and is showing positive signs above the $1,550 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Highest Level in Over a Year
Bitcoin’s reduced tendency to move in tandem with U.S. stocks has refocused analysts on a correlation that’s suddenly strengthening: the cryptocurrency’s connection to gold. The two assets’ merging paths follow a recent trend, branching away from stock prices, which have sunk dramatically this year, and buttressing arguments...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Data shows Bitcoin is now approaching another retest of the realized price, will the bulls be able to blow through the resistance this time?. Bitcoin’s Recent Upwards Momentum Has Brought It Near Realized Price Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has spent a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Analysis Ahead Of Its Monthly Close, Will $20,500 Hold As Support?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,500 with eyes set on $22,000. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a downtrend descending triangle with eyes set on rallying higher. BTC’s...
Comments / 0