MLive.com
Bay City volleyball roundup: Upsets are order of the day in district semifinals
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school volleyball scene in district tournaments involving Bay City area teams. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Saginaw-area football district final games, schedules
Saginaw-area football teams battled through first-round playoff games, with 10 claiming victories and moving on to the district finals Friday and Saturday. Winners of the district finals advance to the regional final at the team with the highest number of playoff points. Division 2. Waterford Mott (8-2) 64.556 at Midland...
MLive.com
Four Bay City area football teams gear for second-round playoff action
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the four remaining teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area competing in the 2022 high school football playoffs. It includes a look at their second-round games, with series history, playoff history, first-round results and third-round prospects.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Playoffs open with one of the highest scoring games ever
The opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs delivered some of the season’s most memorable performances last week. From last-second wins, high-scoring games and great individual performances, there was a lot to catch the eye of football fans. However, there was one game that was...
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps greatest career in Flint-area history by winning Miss Golf
FLINT – Kate Brody of Grand Blanc capped the greatest career by a high school golfer in Flint-area history by being named Miss Golf by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association. Brody, the 2022 Division 1 individual state champion, is the fourth Flint-area player to win Miss Golf. She...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
MLive.com
Honoring top playoff performers with Bay City Player of the Week for Week 10
BAY CITY, MI – We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Clio, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Willie Mack III of Grand Blanc within one step of reaching PGA Tour
FLINT – Willie Mack III’s trip up the professional golfing ladder has him within one of step of the promised land – the PGA Tour. The pro golfer from Grand Blanc made it through the second stage of qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour – golf’s top minor league circuit – and has already played in one PGA Tour event this year.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
fox2detroit.com
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
See who is running for a chance to be on the Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Voters in Bay County will be heading to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their new county commissioners. The Bay County Board of Commissioners is made up of seven Commissioners, who comprise the legislative branch of Bay County government and the term of the office is two years, according to Vote411.
2023 Genesee County Road & Bridge Reconstruction Projects
As 2022's "orange barrel" or "construction season" comes to a close, we start planning for 2023's biggest projects. What's that you say? "How dare I speak of the next construction delay season when this one isn't fully over yet?" Well, having the information is critical to solving our inevitable, collective whining about delays. Here's part one of everything you'll need to know and plan for alternate routes.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Mosquito Control Abatement Commission says it needs new facility
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Mosquito Control Abatement Commission has a proposal on the November ballot for a new facility. “This is to address current challenges while looking to meet future challenges,” said Bill Stanuszek, commission director. Stanuszek says the challenges go beyond just mosquito control but...
Westbound I-69 lanes, ramps to close this week for final pavement markings
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to complete final pavement marking on westbound I-69 starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, a job that will require lane and ramp closures this week. MDOT said the pavement markings will help to wrap up the $100-million project, which covered more than two...
wsgw.com
Bridgeport Township Fire Claims Two Lives
A fire in Bridgeport Township Tuesday claimed the lives of two people. Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the fire around 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive. Firefighters discovered the fire by chance as they were driving in the area and saw smoke coming from the home. Initial reports say the victims were elderly, though no further details have been provided.
Flint Residents Want Goat Removed From Neighborhood
Flint residents of a south-side neighborhood have had it with one of their neighbors that owns a goat. They want the goat removed. This goat isn't being kept in nice a fenced-in backyard, it's right next to the house for all to see. The goat lives in a small pen/cage that is covered with a raggedy tarp. Aside from it being an eyesore for the neighborhood, it's not a healthy way of life for the goat.
