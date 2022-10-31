Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
The irony in Royals not hiring Red Sox coach Will Venable as new manager
Boston Red Sox coach Will Venable’s first shot at managing a major-league team is coming. It just won’t be with the Kansas City Royals. The Boston bench coach/outfield instructor was one of several candidates for the gig after the Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn’t return in 2023. Instead, the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: White Sox expected to hire Royals assistant; Matt Quatraro, Skip Schumaker land jobs
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, and the Chicago White Sox have reportedly found their replacement for Tony La Russa.
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Yankees Coach Carlos Mendoza Latest Linked to White Sox' Manager Job
Yankees coach latest linked to White Sox' manager opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new name has been linked to the White Sox' managerial opening nearly a month into their search process. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench...
FOX Sports
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 31, 2022
The Royals officially name Matt Quatraro their new manager. “I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity,” Quatraro said through the Royals. “I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”
White Sox to Name Ex-Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo Bench Coach
Report: Sox to hire ex-Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As new White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol embarks on his first season managing in the big leagues, he'll have an experienced voice next to him in the dugout. The White Sox are set to...
Yardbarker
Astros' Martin Maldonado uses illegal bat in World Series courtesy of Albert Pujols
Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Martin Maldonado spent six years in Milwaukee. In 2016 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for Jett Bandy. Two years later the Angels traded him to the Houston Astros. At season end in 2018 he elected free agency and signed with the Royals. In 2019 he was traded twice and eventually ended up back in Houston where he has been ever since.
KC Chiefs: What NFL Draft experts said about Kadarius Toney
After the KC Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, what did scouting reports from before the 2021 NFL Draft have to say about him?. Last Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a compensatory third-round pick as well as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for disappointing second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
