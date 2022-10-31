ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Forsberg: Assessing the Fallout of Ime Udoka Joining the Rival Nets

Forsberg: Assessing the fallout of surprising Udoka-to-Nets report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have done everything in their power to run out from under the dark cloud that descended over the team when Ime Udoka was suspended right before the start of training camp. As Udoka...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Kyrie Irving Keeps Reminding Us to Be Thankful That He Deserted Celtics

Tomase: Kyrie's latest act is shameful and a reminder of what might've been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Today's installment of, "Thank God Kyrie abandoned us," is sponsored by two words: Alex Jones. No NBA devotee ever wants the Sandy Hook truther and peddler of vile conspiracies intruding upon...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Leaves Win Vs. Penguins With Injury

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Hampus Lindholm Emerges as Bruins' Early Season MVP After Stunning Win

Lindholm emerges as Bruins' early season MVP after stunning win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was plenty of talk before the NHL trade deadline last season that Hampus Lindholm wasn't the elite defenseman he used to be, and that giving up a bunch of quality assets for him would be a poor decision.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘It Makes No Sense': Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka Reportedly Joining Nets

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone.
NECN

Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
CHICAGO, IL

