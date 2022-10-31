ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh Steelers Traded Chase Claypool: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline. The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source...
The Phillies Have A Real World Series Uniform Dilemma

Covino and Rich discuss the rumors that the Philadelphia Phillies are going to wear their throwback powder blue jerseys during Game 5 of the World Series! The guys explain why wearing a throwback uniform from the 1970s-1980s during a World Series game could negate any sense of identity for the 2022 Phillies. But as Covino and Rich allude to, if this is what Philly fanatics want, then this is what they’ll get!
