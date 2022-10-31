Covino and Rich discuss the rumors that the Philadelphia Phillies are going to wear their throwback powder blue jerseys during Game 5 of the World Series! The guys explain why wearing a throwback uniform from the 1970s-1980s during a World Series game could negate any sense of identity for the 2022 Phillies. But as Covino and Rich allude to, if this is what Philly fanatics want, then this is what they’ll get!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO