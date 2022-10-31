Podcast: Citizens Bank Park Will Haunt the Astros in Game 3 on Halloween
The Inside the Phillies crew discusses the first two games of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
The Philadelphia Phillies head home to Citizens Bank Park in a tied World Series with the Houston Astros.
Philadelphia won Game 1 by a score of 6-5, and they felt fairly confident with their ace Zack Wheeler on the mound in Game 2. Unfortunately, Wheeler struggled just as Game 1's starter Aaron Nola did.
The Phillies were unable to complete a comeback and lost 5-2. Luckily, they now head back to Citizens Bank Park, where a scarily loud crowd awaits them, preparing to haunt the Astros on Halloween night.
Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Leo Morgenstern, and Kade Kistner discussed the first two games of the 2022 World Series, what went right and what went wrong for the Phillies, Framber Valdez's sticky situation, and what to expect in Games 3, 4, 5 in Philadelphia on the latest Inside the Phillies podcast.
Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !
Comments / 0