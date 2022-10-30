'60 Minutes' to Mark Finchem: Problem with election denial in Arizona is 'people like you'

Now this is how you do it.

There is a sequence near the end of a “60 Minutes” segment that aired Sunday about election deniers running for office in Arizona that knifes through all the two-sides-to-every-story nonsense when it comes to reporting on lies and disinformation.

Scott Pelley , the reporter for the segment, is interviewing Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state who claims Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

For the record, again, Trump didn’t.

“You called Arizona the epicenter of fraud — it’s scaremongering,” Pelley says to Finchem's face. “It’s not the fraud that is breaking people’s faith in our elections, it’s people like you.”

Amen.

“So you say,” Finchem says.

This appears near the end of the piece, in which Pelley allows Finchem to make claims and then methodically shoots them down with facts. It’s outstanding.

It’s also about time.

Let’s just hope it’s not too late.

Arizona hasn’t been a stranger to national media during the run-up to the 2022 midterm election. When the Republican candidates for the state’s top three offices are all election deniers who use the lie as a central part of their campaign, it’s newsworthy.

But much of the coverage has treated the state as a curiosity, an interesting shiny object in the middle of the desert where some weird things are going on.

The coverage of Kari Lake , the Republican candidate for governor, is a case in point. Her torched-earth Trump-like campaign during the primary, somewhat muted during the general election — along with her previous career as a local TV news anchor — has made her a media star.

It’s understandable why media are all over this angle, but it's not particularly useful. So Lake is good on camera and MAGA types love her. So what?

Reporting what candidates are saying, not just how they're saying it

What’s more important than how candidates in Arizona are saying things is what they are saying. Some big-name outlets are coming around to that — “60 Minutes” isn’t the only one.

Trevor Noah spent a segment of “The Daily Show” examining Lake and the dangers that denying the 2020 election poses for the 2022 one — and the one in 2024.

During a recent segment of “The Problem,” host Jon Stewart invited Adrian Fontes, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state, to a panel discussion about the threats election workers face. Stewart also visited Arizona and tried heroically to get Mark Brnovich, the current attorney general, to say that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen or fraudulent.

Nice try.

Oddly, Brnovich is more forthright in the “60 Minutes” piece, saying, “We, as prosecutors, deal in facts and evidence. And I'm not like the clowns that throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks.”

(Stewart may disagree.)

Even humorous stories about Arizona politics point to the problem

Even “Saturday Night Live” finally got around to lampooning Lake , whose behavior seemed like such an obvious target for satire for so long. (In fairness, it’s difficult to satirize something that’s so ridiculous to begin with.)

There is a lot of humor in these pieces — no surprise, given who produced them. But there has also been a lot of substance. Even the “SNL” segment talked about the threat of election denial and restricting voting rights. (“If the people of Arizona elect me,” Cecily Strong, playing Lake, says, “I’ll make sure they never have to vote, ever again.”)

The “60 Minutes” segment was more serious, of course. In fact, it couldn’t be more serious.

“It’s the vote that holds America together — belief that with a ballot voices are heard, disputes are addressed and there’s always another chance,” Pelley says at the outset. “Countries without this belief tend to be in bondage, or at war.”

This is point exactly. Democracy is under fire, especially in Arizona but in other states around the nation, as well. The threat is especially grave in Arizona, and deserves to be covered as such. That makes the “60 Minutes” segment important.

We need more journalism like this. And we need it now.

We've needed it for a while.

