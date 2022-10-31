Read full article on original website
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?
The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
NFL Draft Profile: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Tucker Kraft showed out in 2021, where he earned several All-American Honors and First Team All-American nominations. Kraft was also an excellent student in 2021, where he was on the Conference’s Honor Roll in 2021. What made his season so impressive was he had almost eight hundred receiving yards and was second on the team in catches. Kraft is from Timber Lake, South Dakota and attended that school and he played in all three phases of the game, running back, linebacker and punter. As the 2022 season comes near, Kraft will look to have a better season than 2021.
NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes
A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sparked headlines with his comments about not being able to create holes. "I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything," Harris said. "I try to control what I can control. I...
Report: Jets, Dolphins Could Deal 1st-Rd Pick for Bradley Chubb
On the eve of the league's trade deadline, there remains a burning question encircling the 3-5 Denver Broncos, fresh off a season-saving victory over the Jaguars. There were reports in the lead-up to the London game that "a lot of teams” are pursuing Chubb, a former Pro Bowler at his prime. One NFL general manager even admitted (albeit anonymously) to offering a "competitive" package for his services.
NFL Week 9 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers believe home teams will struggle in Week 9 to add to their overall win total. This week’s SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest features a card listing only four of the 10 home teams listed as the betting favorite. Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for...
Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While it...
Gonzaga In Talks To Join Longhorns in Big 12 Conference?
The Texas Longhorns already play in arguably the toughest conference in the country for college basketball in the Big 12. But according to ESPN, it could be on the cusp of becoming even harder, with the Gonzaga Bulldogs reportedly in talks to join the conference in the coming years. The...
Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade
FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.
Broncos Player Grades for Week 8’s 21-17 Win Over Jaguars
While the playoffs still seem out of reach, the Denver Broncos pulled off a much-needed win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The product wasn't perfect, but there were changes made by the Broncos' coaching staff that worked out for the better on the offensive side of the ball. As...
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
DeSean Jackson Could Make Ravens Debut Against New Orleans Saints on MNF
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is much anticipation building around DeSean Jackson's debut for the Ravens. He could get that opportunity Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman out indefinitely with a foot injury. "First of all, I’ll just preface it by saying...
Which Current Patriots Player is Bill Belichick Already Pushing for Hall of Fame?
FOXBORO — Bill Belichick has a special place in his heart for special teams players and, more specifically, kickers. Can you blame him? He has coached two of the greatest kickers of all time in Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski. Belichick also speaks glowingly about Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker every time the teams play each other.
