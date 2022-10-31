Anthony Davis returns against Denver

Mark Medina: Lakers officially determine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight vs Nuggets

Anthony Davis on Russell Westbrook’s success coming off the bench: “In the last two games, he just kinda been doing his thing. Proud of him. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but he’s been locked in and accepting his role.” – 1:23 AM

Ham on AD gutting through his back soreness: “Huge impact. The way he fought through that … he said ‘Hell no, I got you'” (re: coming out).

“I want him to be the AD we all know he can be. He showed it tonight. Tenaciousness on defense, timely shot making, (determination).” – 12:21 AM

The Lakers gave Darvin Ham “a shower” to commemorate his first win. Anthony Davis smiled and warned us not to be surprised if Ham comes into the press conference room wet. – 12:13 AM

When I asked Anthony Davis how much pain he’s in, he said “a pretty good amount.” He said his back pain feels like little shocks that come and go, but he’s pushing through it. – 12:12 AM

The Lakers Trio got it done ⭐

LeBron: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

AD: 23 PTS, 15 REB

Westbrook: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/wce558COzW – 12:10 AM

Anthony Davis said he approached Russell Westbrook in the locker room postgame to tell him how he is proud of him for how he accepted his role that Darvin Ham laid out for him, saying Westbrook is “flourishing” off the bench so far – 12:09 AM

Good news: Lakers win.

Bad news: Anthony Davis back is hurting him so bad, he did his postgame interview on the court while sitting down. He was visibly in pain late.

“It was killing me tonight.” – 11:59 PM

AD this season:

23.8 PPG

10.6 RPG

2.4 SPG

2.0 BPG

53.3 FG%

The only player averaging 20p/10r/2s/2b in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oQYxuZVbUs – 11:56 PM

LAKERS WIN, 121-110 the final…

-Bron 26pts 8ast 6rebs

-AD 23pts 15rebs

-Russ 18pts 8ast 8rebs (off the bench)

Finally a W, see if they can build off of it…Next game, Wednesday night vs Zion and the Pelicans

@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:56 PM

Lakers get first win of the season, a 121-110 victory over Nuggets. LeBron James had 26 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, AD 23 points, 15 rebounds and Russell Westbrook 18 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists. – 11:55 PM

The last winless team in the NBA finally gets in the right column. Lakers top the Nuggets 121-110. LeBron had 26, AD had 23 and 15, Russ had 18, 8 and 8, plus the love of his home fans. The attendees get two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Everyone can exhale. – 11:55 PM

And the streak is over. The Lakers nab their first win of the season, 121-110, over DEN are now 1-5. LeBron 26p 8a 6r; AD 23p 15r; Russ 18p 8r 8a; Lonnie 18p 5r 2b; Reaves 10p 4r. Darvin Ham has his first win as a head coach in the NBA. – 11:54 PM

Final: Lakers 121, Nuggets 110

The Lakers win their first game of the season and improve to 1-5. A gutsy performance from AD (23 points, 15 rebounds). LeBron led all scorers with 26 points. LA made a season-high 13 3-pointers. Russ had 18, 8 and 8.

Up next: New Orleans on Wed. – 11:53 PM

AD staying in the game is a good sign. – 11:50 PM

Anthony Davis aggravated his back. Oh no. – 11:47 PM

AD makes a critical putback but immediately grabs his back afterward. He’s grimacing with every step. – 11:47 PM

Third quarter: Lakers 93, Nuggets 85

The Lakers closed the frame on an 18-2 run. The crowd is buzzing. LeBron has 19 points, 4 rebounds + 6 assists. Anthony Davis has 15 points + 13 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 15 points, 5 rebounds + 7 assists. LA is 10-for-23 on 3s (43.5%). – 11:22 PM

Russ just literally got the crowd to stand up and applaud during this AD free throw. Consider the state of affairs a week ago. What a moment today. – 11:17 PM

Inside how BYU AD Tom Holmoe’s Halloween costumes come together https://t.co/wCsvvoS7Ae pic.twitter.com/oVPA6I5a8a – 11:12 PM

We go to the half with the Lakers up 55-51. AD has anchored the action with 13p and 7r, LeBron’s shaken off a rough start to tally 9p 5a 4r and Westbrook has been very good off the bench with 11p 5a 4r. Meanwhile, the defense has held DEN to 38% – 10:42 PM

Halftime: Lakers 55, Nuggets 51

Anthony Davis has 13 points and 7 rebounds. A rough shooting half for LeBron (4-for-11), including several missed layups. Russell Westbrook continues to play better in his new bench role. The Lakers are 5-for-14 on 3s (35.7%). – 10:41 PM

HALFTIME: Lakers 55, Nuggets 51.

AD leads the Lakers with 13 points on 6 for 8 shooting, though his back has seemed pretty touch and go. How about Russell Westbrook: 11 points, 4 for 8 shooting, 5 assists, plus-9. – 10:41 PM

Lakers open a 55-51 lead over Nuggets at the half. AD has 13 points, 7 rebounds, Russell Westbrook 11 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 10:40 PM

Lakers fans used to chant, “We want tacos!” at the end of wins.

Billy Mac doing an ad read for the taco promotion tonight: “One of these days we’re going to give this away.’ pic.twitter.com/l12uT2sOYQ – 10:35 PM

That DeAndre tip in was right in front of me, and both LeBron and AD were giving it to Zach Zarba wanting a goaltend call. – 10:17 PM

The Lakers fell down by as many as 10 but go into the 2nd Q down 31-26. AD has 11p on 5-for-5. LeBron started 0-for-4, all around the rim, but ended the Q with a dunk. Russ scored 5p off the bench. – 10:15 PM

First quarter: Nuggets 31, Lakers 26

Anthony Davis leads LA with 11 points (5-5 FGs), one steal and one block. LeBron is an uncharacteristic 1-for-5. The Lakers are 2-for-5 on 3s (40%!!). The bench helped trim the deficit. Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 10:13 PM

Lakers down 31-26 to Nuggets end of first. AD leads Lakers with 11 points. – 10:11 PM

If the Lakers have both lebron and AD available on this specific roster, Ham gotta make sure one of them is on the floor at all times – 10:08 PM

In the past few possessions, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves have had a spirited dialogue over who was at fault on a recent turnover – 10:01 PM

Anthony Davis: 9 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Rest of Lakers: 6 points on 2-for-13 shooting. – 9:59 PM

AD has carried the Lakers early with 4 of their 5 made FG’s in 12 attempts, with the rest of the squad missing several layups (no 3-point attempts yet, as DEN’s paint has been pretty open).

Nuggets lead 15-11 into the first time out. – 9:53 PM

Not sure Anthony Davis, who missed last game with back tightness, is moving at full speed, but he sure is scoring. He’s 3 of 4 for 7 points. Unfortunately for the Lakers, he’s the only one so far to make a shot (Troy Brown just was awarded a FG on a goal tend). – 9:52 PM

Anthony Davis can barely move up and down the floor but has all 7 of the Lakers’ points already. – 9:52 PM

AD running back awkwardly after that tip dunk. Something to watch. – 9:51 PM

Lakers say Anthony Davis is playing tonight – 8:32 PM

Anthony Davis is officially playing tonight, per the Lakers. – 8:31 PM

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are available tonight, per Lakers – 8:31 PM

Lakers say Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Denver. – 8:31 PM

Anthony Davis is officially available for tonight, per the Lakers – 8:31 PM

Lakers officially determine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight vs Nuggets – 8:31 PM

Anthony Davis is indeed available today against Denver. – 8:30 PM

Anthony Davis will play tonight. – 8:30 PM

Here’s video of AD shooting around before the game: pic.twitter.com/qNQAw19DTf – 8:04 PM

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “We feel good about him being available.” Ham said the back is tricky and the team is taking it one day at a time with Davis, while adding that they’re in a good place in terms of managing the injury. – 7:52 PM

Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ status for tonight vs Nuggets: “We feel good about him being available.” AD will complete a pre-game warmup first – 7:50 PM

Darvin Ham said AD wants to give it a go for game but he’s going thru pre game workouts first – 7:50 PM

Anthony Davis will go through his pregame workout and then decide if he’s going to play vs. Denver, according to Darvin Ham. Ham said he’s confident Davis will play. – 7:50 PM

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is going through his pregame before officially determining his status but “we feel good about him being available.” – 7:50 PM

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will “try to give it a go” tonight vs. DEN. – 7:50 PM

AD is going to go thru pre game, still game time decision… – 7:50 PM

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “going to try to give it a go,” tonight. – 7:50 PM

Juan Toscano-Anderson will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis remains questionable. – 1:42 PM

