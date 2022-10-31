Kyrie Irving will likely avoid suspension for sharing antisemitic movie

Brooklyn GM Sean Marks declined comment on whether any in-house discipline was coming, and a league source hadn’t heard of any plans to fine or suspend Kyrie Irving. As a vice president in the NBA players association, Irving would have the backing of the union in such an event. And while the team spoke with Irving, it started him Saturday against the Pacers and is expected to do so again in Monday’s rematch.

Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post

Between LeBron’s Jewish money comment, Stephen Jackson repeating the Rothschild conspiracies/defending Hitler quote and Kyrie, it’s depressing that I have repeat these were used by Hitler to garner support for killing 6 million people, including 4 million in extermination camps. – 12:30 PM

On his way off the podium, Kyrie Irving said of the outrage of the post: “I wish we felt the same about Black reproductive rights, and all the things that actually matter [instead of] what I’m posting.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:13 PM

Kyrie Irving: “My (September 15) post was a post that Alex Jones did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America and cults. And it’s true.” #Nets – 12:41 AM

Somebody really needed to sit down Kyrie & give him some books. Not the self-published kind sold on the corner. Actual books that were originally printed in hard back copies. He’s always talking about what he finds on YouTube or a Google search, when he needed to visit a library. – 12:20 AM

Kyrie Irving: “I respect what Joe (Tsai, #Nets owner) said but there has a lot to do w/ the not ego or pride of how proud I am to be of African heritage but also to be living as a free black man here in America knowing the historical complexities for me to get here.” @Joe Tsai – 10:52 PM

Kyrie: “I do not stand w/ Alex Jones’ position, narrative that he had with Sandy Hook or any of the kids that felt like they had to relive trauma or parents that had to relive trauma, or to be dismissive to all the lives that were lost during that tragic event.” #Nets – 10:46 PM

Kyrie Irving: “I’m not going to stand down anything that I believe in. I’m only gonna get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me while we’re on the topic of promotion.” #Nets – 10:43 PM

Both the league and the team issued statements decrying anti-Semitism and hate speech, but conspicuously didn’t mention Irving. It was only Nets owner Joe Tsai who publicly rebuked the All-Star by name. That critique came Friday night, the same day Tsai had personally spoken with Jonathan Greenblatt, the Anti-Defamation League’s CEO and National Director. A source close to the situation confirmed the conversation to the Post. -via New York Post / October 30, 2022

Kyrie Irving: Mom, thank you for naming me KYRIE. I am grateful you hid me from the world long enough until I was ready to overstand who I AM. My roots and ancestors lead me back to AFRAKA and I am damn proud to overstand all of the KNOWLEDGE that was left behind for Application.🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / October 30, 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom: I applaud you for condemning @KyrieIrving after multiple antisemitic incidents. It’s time to condemn yourself for supporting the millions of Muslims being slaughtered in #China You literally contribute to genocide,you freaking hypocrite @joetsai1999 You’re far worse than Kyrie -via Twitter @EnesFreedom / October 30, 2022